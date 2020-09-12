Steven M. Sipple: As Big Ten mulls re-vote, NU fans can be proud of program's can-do spirit

Jonathan Holloway, the president of Rutgers, says he's "really worried about what we're heading toward." He forecasts doom on campuses at the hands of COVID-19.

I prefer leaders who do all they can to make sure extensive doom doesn't occur, as opposed to ones who quickly throw up a white flag.

Yes, I understand the threat of the virus. I'm sensitive about lost lives. Who isn't? Yes, it's about survival. But I'm also sensitive to lives being profoundly affected by layoffs, furloughs and the various forms of emotional pain that come with our lives being disrupted to such a remarkable degree.

In that regard, something else my good friend told me sticks with me. At the outset of the pandemic, he said the trick for our nation's leaders (locally, too) would be to "keep it between the ditches." In other words, we would have to do our best to limit lives lost while also being mindful of keeping much of our nation from extensive economic hardship. Aren't the lives of people who lose jobs and can't feed their family important, too?

It's been incredibly challenging. It zaps energy.