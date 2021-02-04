Steven M. Sipple: As 'Bama machine roars, NU tries to pass horses in large pack of also-rans

He can tell recruits that Alabama has 64 former Tide stars playing in the NFL, 20-some more than any other program.
Here's the news: Saban does relay these numbers to recruits. One of his Zoom sessions with a prospect is circulating on social media. It's fascinating and revealing to watch. If you're Nebraska's Scott Frost, or any number of other coaches around the nation, it might be sort of scary to watch. In fact, if you're Frost, you perhaps shouldn't concern yourself with Alabama at all. Not right now. You first much catch division opponents Wisconsin, Iowa, Northwestern and even Minnesota.
Considering Alabama's recent achievements, it's no wonder Saban just recruited the highest-ranked haul of prospects in school history. Some are saying it's the best recruiting class any program has put together in the past two decades and maybe all-time. The website 247Sports gives the Tide's 2021 group a score of 327.91, surpassing Florida's 2010 bunch as the highest-ranked class in recent history.
Alabama has produced the nation's top-ranked recruiting class in nine of the past 11 cycles, according to 247Sports.
In other words, Alabama, in the recruiting realm, is like Secretariat sprinting off from the pack in the 1973 Belmont Stakes. The Tide in general leads a small pack of programs that have pulled away from the college football pack. It's such an elite group that you almost don't have to do any studying at all to name the top handful of teams going into next season. It'll be Alabama at No. 1 followed by either Clemson or Ohio State or perhaps Georgia. No matter what, those teams will be in the top five or very close to it.
Is such a high level of predictability healthy for the college game? I'd say it isn't healthy. Some would say there almost always has been an elite group of teams you could count on being at the top. There's some truth to that. Nebraska was in that group in the mid-to-late 1990s. But I believe it's rarely been this heavy and predictable at the top — especially when it comes to Alabama.
The Alabama machine is operating on all cylinders. If you watched its 52-24 destruction of Ohio State last month in the national championship game, you know what I mean. Frost knows what I mean because he's been watching game video of the Tide in recent days. He says he watches a lot of different teams. But let's be real, coaches watch some teams more closely than others.
To be the best, it probably makes sense to study the best.
"I guarantee that in our time at Oregon and UCF and probably even here, we're one of the teams that people have watched a lot," Frost says. "You see elements of what Chip (Kelly) started at Oregon and what we did in carrying it on at UCF. Everybody's stealing from everybody. We're not the only one. And usually teams are watching the most productive offenses and defenses to see if they can pick up one or two things here and there."
As for Alabama, "That's just one team of many we'll watch in the offseason to see if we can pick anything up," says Frost, adding, "Congratulations to them. The run they're on is unbelievable. I think they execute well. Man, did they have a lot of talent and speed, and they did a good job with that group in putting them in position to make plays."
In a sense, he's putting pressure on his position coaches, not to mention himself, with those words. That's a good thing. That's the way it should be in a big-boy program. That's certainly the way it is at Alabama. I've talked to enough coaches over the years to know nobody gets coddled at Bama. Not coaches, not players.
If you get a chance, watch the video of Saban talking to a recruit. He tells the player that at Alabama, you'll play against better competition in practice than you often will on Saturdays. That once was the case at Nebraska. In fact, Frost played quarterback for the Huskers when that was the case. But he knows as well as anyone that he now guides a program that lags far behind Saban's machine, sort of like the pack of horses that trailed Secretariat in the 1973 Belmont.
That said, there's still a race to run. For now, however, Frost concentrates on trying to pass horses in a large pack of also-rans as the Alabama machine surges forward in the distance, seemingly a world away.
