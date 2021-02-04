Steven M. Sipple: As 'Bama machine roars, NU tries to pass horses in large pack of also-rans

Alabama has produced the nation's top-ranked recruiting class in nine of the past 11 cycles, according to 247Sports.

In other words, Alabama, in the recruiting realm, is like Secretariat sprinting off from the pack in the 1973 Belmont Stakes. The Tide in general leads a small pack of programs that have pulled away from the college football pack. It's such an elite group that you almost don't have to do any studying at all to name the top handful of teams going into next season. It'll be Alabama at No. 1 followed by either Clemson or Ohio State or perhaps Georgia. No matter what, those teams will be in the top five or very close to it.

Is such a high level of predictability healthy for the college game? I'd say it isn't healthy. Some would say there almost always has been an elite group of teams you could count on being at the top. There's some truth to that. Nebraska was in that group in the mid-to-late 1990s. But I believe it's rarely been this heavy and predictable at the top — especially when it comes to Alabama.