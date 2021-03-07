Steven M. Sipple: Another black eye for Big Ten; Hoffman's courage; and Khalil is no 'fan girl'

OK, I understand to a certain extent why university leaders such as University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green might be aversive to having every one of their correspondences be open to public scrutiny. Big Ten leaders are handling an onerous situation in real time. The challenges are immense. But transparency is integral. The Post story makes you wonder if dodging transparency is par for the course in the nation's university ecosystem.

Keep in mind, the Big Ten presidents/chancellors in mid-August pulled the plug on playing college football in the fall in the name of player safety during the pandemic. Less than five weeks later, they decided to begin a truncated season in late October.

Stop and consider the level of embarrassment faced by the Big Ten if it had stuck to its original decision as other major conferences pushed forward with a fall schedule.

As it was, the condensed schedule almost cost the conference's best team, Ohio State, a chance to play for a national title — which would have been an even darker black eye for Big Ten.

Stop and consider the level of embarrassment for any Big Ten university president who pushed hard in writing for playing in the spring. In that regard, it's no wonder they might want to conceal their words, although it clearly works against public trust.