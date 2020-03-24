Steven M. Sipple: An overlooked part of Manning's job; Pelini's one-liners; and Frost's wisdom

Things I know, and things I think I know (midweek edition):

Nebraska wrestling coach Mark Manning strongly emphasizes the mental part of high-level performance. Strengthening mental toughness, he says, becomes particularly important at the highest level of sport.

It's a prime separator.

"An athlete will continually develop his or her skill and talent," says Manning, who trains 2012 Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs and world championship medalist James Green, who are both former Huskers. "But at the end of the day, the most important thing for guys like Jordan and James is continuing to develop the competitor from within. Because when you're a stud, it comes down to, 'You know what, I'm going to beat your ass.' A lot of that's confidence in yourself and believing in yourself.

"I'm sure it's what Scott (Frost) is trying to instill in his (Nebraska) football team. I mean, an athlete can run fast and lift weights. But you know what, everybody can do that. It goes back to, 'Can you develop the competitor within you?'"

Manning, hired by NU in May 2000, paused in the middle of the discussion.

"I'm really getting into coaching talk now, huh?" he said with a chuckle.