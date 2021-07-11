Steven M. Sipple: An intriguing NIL matter to ponder; Bolt strikes again; and an AD prediction

Things I know, and things I think I know:

Plenty of people are in the process of learning how extensively student-athletes' use of their name, image and likeness to make money will impact collegiate sports.

We're in a remarkable period in history.

Lincoln businessman Rick Hamann, executive vice president of Sartor Hamann Jewelers, made mention of an aspect of NIL last week on "Early Break" (93.7 FM) that perhaps ranks as a significant concern to universities all over the country.

"I'm not against sponsoring a kid at all because it allows mom and pop businesses — the smaller sponsors — to get in on this deal as opposed to going through the university itself, which is massively expensive for a business," Hamann said.

In other words, this part of the NIL world ultimately could impact certain athletic departments' revenue totals if small businesses opt to spend money on student-athletes instead of cutting major deals with universities.

"We're a family business," Hamann said. "We're not First National Bank and Ameritas and all that. When we were sponsors at the University of Nebraska, which we're not any longer, it was a huge amount of money and a big leap for us to be a full partner. Because we're small."