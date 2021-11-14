Steven M. Sipple: An achievable standard for NU football; Badgers surging; and 'Horns reeling

If Nebraska right now were consistently playing at the level of Wisconsin and Iowa, or even Minnesota (6-4, 4-3) and perhaps even Purdue (6-4, 4-3), it's likely that Husker coach Scott Frost wouldn't have had to essentially overhaul his offensive coaching staff, as he did last week.

If Nebraska right now were in the hunt for first place in its division, there might still be some grumbling in the fan base, but the prevailing sentiment would be excitement for both the present and future.

There's no question the program's expectations have dropped precipitously (and organically) since 2014, when Bo Pelini was fired with a 9-4 record. The Huskers finished 5-3 in the division that season, tied for second. In Pelini's seven seasons at NU, the Huskers three times played in conference championship games (twice in the Big 12 and once in the Big Ten).

These days, however, you'll seldom hear Nebraska fans haughtily proclaim, "Our standards will never drop," a common refrain as recently as 2015.