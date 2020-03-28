Steven M. Sipple: Although this NU football idea may sound absurd, it's hard to pull off table

My wife is about ready to kill me.

Her kindness and patience are extraordinary, but I obviously test all of it. I mean, you can only watch so much Netflix. Eventually people have to talk to each other, right?

On the other hand, there's something to be said for quiet contemplation. For some of us, though, quiet contemplation quickly spins completely out of control. So, in the spirit of spinning completely out of control, I have an idea.

I'm thinking ahead now to autumn. OK, you might say I'm actually just fantasizing. Stay with me here. You hear the talk out there in regard to how the coronavirus could affect college athletics this year. You hear college administrators even raising the possibility of playing football games this coming fall with no fans in the stands.

That sounds awful. It sounds like terrible TV. Penn State versus Nebraska on a cold, windswept November day with no fans in Memorial Stadium? That seems about as appealing as kidney stones.

You know what doesn't sound awful? You know what sounds like intriguing TV? Consider this: Penn State versus Nebraska in Milford (population 2,080), at Milford High School, 25 miles west of Lincoln.