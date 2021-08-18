Steven M. Sipple: Although NCAA matter seems manageable, more drama bad timing for Frost

Think back to Sept. 16, 2013, the day the first Bo Pelini tape was released on Deadspin. The audio captured comments made by the former Nebraska head coach in 2011 in which he criticized fans and members of the local media after a comeback win against Ohio State. Then-Husker athletic director Shawn Eichorst released a statement that day saying he was “disheartened and disappointed” but did not take further action, saying the matter was handled by former AD Tom Osborne when NU first learned of the tape in 2011.

Two days before Deadspin's report in 2013, Nebraska dropped a 41-21 decision to UCLA in Lincoln in which the Bruins closed with 38 unanswered points in the final 2½ quarters.

They say timing's everything, right?

Thing is, Sept. 16 of 2013 felt much more seismic than Wednesday. Sadly, we're getting used to this stuff around here. Used to the drama. It almost seems like certain people revel in it. I'm not in that crowd. I recognize the damage it does to the university and athletic program's reputation. Even if the allegations aren't particularly serious, the headlines Wednesday raised eyebrows nationally. And, let's be real, anybody who reads the report from The Action Network has to wonder if this was an in-house attempt to derail Frost.

No, this type of stuff doesn't happen everywhere.