Steven M. Sipple: Although Frost resists schedule of all Big Ten games, it does hold appeal

Oh, what I would give to hear Big Ten athletic directors and head football coaches' recent Zoom meetings.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost says that if Big Ten head coaches had their druthers, there would be "zero support" for a 2020 schedule that features nothing but conference games, especially if other major conferences play full schedules that do include nonconference contests.
That's right, Frost said "zero" support. But if it came down to a conference-only schedule versus nothing at all, my guess is all Big Ten coaches would say something along the lines of, "Let's play. Where do I sign up?"
You hear talk of perhaps moving the season to the spring. It's all just talk at this point, but final decisions will arrive within the next two weeks. Bank on that. It's got to happen.
Let's say Big Ten teams play 10 conference games in the fall. That's it. Zero nonconference games. It's a distinct possibility. How would Big Ten teams be judged against, say, SEC schools that play eight conference games and four nonconference foes? After all, check out Alabama's nonconference schedule. Sure, the opener against USC at "Jerry's World" represents something of a challenge. After that, it's Georgia State, Kent State and UT Martin.
If you know UT Martin's nickname is the Skyhawks, you're a better fan than I.
Yes, it's easy to understand Big Ten coaches' resistance to playing a season of 10 league games and that's it. But based on what I'm hearing, there's some steam behind the idea within the conference, and such a scenario does hold some appeal, especially to fans. At least it should hold appeal.
For one, it would mean there's football in the fall. Serious football. Let's start there. That alone would put a healthy charge into millions of people, not to mention countless businesses throughout the Big Ten footprint.
What's more, it would turn up week-to-week intensity (read: fewer cupcake foes). Perhaps Nebraska would still play all six divisional opponents. An extra foe from the East Division would have to be added to the typical nine-game league schedule. NU already has Ohio State and Penn State on its 2020 docket (along with Rutgers). Frost probably wouldn't be wild about it if Michigan was added, but how about Indiana? Perhaps NU would like a chance to avenge last year's loss to the up-and-coming Hoosiers.
One would have to like Nebraska's chances against a Michigan State program under new leadership. New leadership during a pandemic? Good luck with that.
Granted, Nebraska playing a 10-game, all-league schedule likely would mean having only five home games, as opposed to the usual seven. That would be a colossal hit to the athletic department budget. On the bright side, playing only conference opponents would mean facing programs with similar coronavirus protocols and guidelines. There's comfort in that. It might be easier to get answers to pertinent questions.
Big Ten athletic directors have been meeting almost daily, according to Nebraska AD Bill Moos. There's comfort in a high level of communication.
Conference leaders obviously must place safety for players above all. Which, by the way, could be one drawback to a 10-game, all-league schedule, Frost said.
"You talk about the physical wear and tear of a Big Ten season and extending that longer — you certainly have to think about player safety," he said, getting to the crux of his hesitancy. Let's be real, it's the most physical league in the land.
What's more, "We have contracts with our nonconference opponents that we'd have to buy out of, at a time when the athletic department budget is being strained," he said.
It's possible Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren could make up for some of those budget hits at the negotiating table with the league's TV partners, most notably lead dog Fox. By the way, an exclusively Power Five television inventory has to be enticing to executives.
Frost sometimes gets frustrated by how many people are involved in what we'll call "The Big Decision" on what a season could look like. He also understands why it makes sense, considering there are 130 teams in the FBS compared with 32 in the NFL. He also notes that some parts of the country are more profoundly affected by the virus than others.
"I'm not sure a blanket approach is going to be the best approach," the coach acknowledged. "If there are some places that can't play football and we can, it certainly doesn't make sense to damage our university budget and our state economy if we don't have to."
"There are a lot of moving parts to this," he added. "The landscape seems to change every 48 hours."
It's best to remain agile.
"We have a lot of ground still to cover," Frost said. "Everybody getting their kids back is the point we're at right now. But we still have to figure out a lot of things. There will be a lot of decisions that have to be made as things happen. What happens when a team has a lot of kids with (COVID-19)? What happens when a kid gets really sick? God forbid, what happens if there's a fatality involved in it?"
It bears repeating: Safety is paramount along with agility and patience. Big Ten leaders have to be ready to adjust. Same goes for league coaches.
If it comes down to Nebraska playing only 10 conference games, the challenge for Frost's developing program would remain immense. One has to be mindful of that part. But such a scenario would be enjoyable for fans.
