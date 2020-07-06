Steven M. Sipple: Although Frost resists schedule of all Big Ten games, it does hold appeal

Yes, it's easy to understand Big Ten coaches' resistance to playing a season of 10 league games and that's it. But based on what I'm hearing, there's some steam behind the idea within the conference, and such a scenario does hold some appeal, especially to fans. At least it should hold appeal.

For one, it would mean there's football in the fall. Serious football. Let's start there. That alone would put a healthy charge into millions of people, not to mention countless businesses throughout the Big Ten footprint.

What's more, it would turn up week-to-week intensity (read: fewer cupcake foes). Perhaps Nebraska would still play all six divisional opponents. An extra foe from the East Division would have to be added to the typical nine-game league schedule. NU already has Ohio State and Penn State on its 2020 docket (along with Rutgers). Frost probably wouldn't be wild about it if Michigan was added, but how about Indiana? Perhaps NU would like a chance to avenge last year's loss to the up-and-coming Hoosiers.

One would have to like Nebraska's chances against a Michigan State program under new leadership. New leadership during a pandemic? Good luck with that.