Steven M. Sipple: Allen detects change in Frost and other takeaways from NU news luncheon

Of course, many Nebraska fans will read this and say, "Why now? Where was this before?"

Which is partly why I asked Frost about Allen's comments. Was the coach really less tolerant of mistakes last week?

Frost chuckled a bit before saying, "Maybe. We're not very tolerant of them any time."

Good answer.

"I'm just going to continue to harp on the guys that if we play with speed and precision, we've got enough talent to be in every game that we play," said Frost, who's 14-22 at NU. "This league's tough. We're going to have eight (more) conference games. I think five of the eight are ranked right now. I don't think there's a team that we can't play with and aren't going to have a chance against.

"But if you don't play well, any of them can beat you. That's kind of where we are, and that's kind of where the league is. So, mistakes get you beat. They've gotten us beat too often.

"We need to keep being intolerant."

2. Pregame jawing: The atmosphere was intense Saturday at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

Heck, it was intense at 8 a.m. walking to the stadium. You could feel it. It's hard to explain.