Steven M. Sipple: All-time Husker great promotes mental health -- for a heartbreaking reason

Dishman is generally a low-profile individual, a typical offensive lineman in that regard. He doesn't seek out limelight. He's a protector.

"But I couldn't protect her, and that's what kills me," he says. "I couldn't save her. There was something deep in her mind that I didn't see, and I've known her since kindergarten."

He says he's passed through the stages of grief. But he still suffers. Tears still come. Of course they do. He doesn't keep a journal, but he does share his feelings on Facebook as a way to help others in similar situations. Most of all, he hopes people realize it's important to seek help.

If he can help others, that helps him.

"Being an advocate for mental health awareness and suicide awareness is a platform I want to stand on now," he says, aware of the societal stigma often attached to the discussion. "There was a time when I was like everyone else. If someone was seeing a counselor, it was like, 'Oh, his mind's all screwed up.' It was not necessarily a tough-guy type thing. It's almost just the way we grow up.

