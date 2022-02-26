Steven M. Sipple: Alberts' plan with Hoiberg and Frost is OK as long as demands are stringent

You perhaps can tell that something Trev Alberts told the Journal Star last month resonated with me because I've since mentioned it, oh, about 198 times.

Here we go again.

Alberts, the first-year Nebraska athletic director, said in January that he thinks "an underlying, consistent communication about competitive excellence hasn't been enough of our narrative as a department."

He said he's "passionate about performance." However, this past week, he retained Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, who has lost at such a remarkable rate in his three seasons in charge — 6-50 in Big Ten regular-season games and 7-60 against high-major competition — that one almost becomes numb to it all.

Granted, Hoiberg just took a (minor) pay cut and had his enormous buyout reduced to a level ($11 million next season) that is still sizable in his industry but not as unsightly as the $18.5 million figure that would've been due this season. The man is living an incredibly blessed life.

I thought Alberts should've parted ways with Hoiberg. I thought it would happen based in part on the AD's January comments.

Turns out, I was getting ahead of myself. That was basically Alberts' message Friday, when I reminded him of those comments and noted they don't square up with Hoiberg being retained.

Yes, we live in a world of immediacy, he said, but an athletic department's culture doesn't change in a snap.

"I hope you don't think that by bringing Fred back, we've somehow decided that competitive excellence isn't something important," Alberts said. "I've been here only 7½ months, dude. We're not going to just go fire everybody and say, 'We're going to win here.' I'm not sure that's the culture we want to create.

"I want this to be a place where coaches know that if you come here, the administration is going to support you and you're going to be given every reasonable opportunity."

Alberts then did something that excellent leaders do. He made himself accountable.

"We've got enough work to do starting in my chair," said the AD, noting the entire upper-level athletic administration needs to be "disciplined and fundamentally sound," just as the coaches need to be consistent in those areas.

Bottom line, Alberts said, he's eager to work with coaches "as long as they are receptive and willing to alter their course a little bit, or think differently, or challenge themselves.

"Nobody naturally wants that," he said. "It's uncomfortable."

Alberts is a firm believer in looking inward to improve oneself even if it causes discomfort. He's asking Nebraska football coach Scott Frost to do it. Alberts himself does it. He's analytical and practical. Along those lines, I asked him if he's in the midst of making it a policy to steer clear of massive buyouts in coaches' contracts.

Those high-priced buyouts have occurred at Nebraska for years, nearly 25, to the point where they've practically become a part of the school's athletic ethos to an almost embarrassing degree.

"I don't know if it's going to be a policy," said Alberts, adding, "I would try hard on the front end to not put ourselves in a position to be in that position. The reality is, and I'm not sitting in judgment of any past leadership, but these were two hires (Frost and Hoiberg) — and there were multiple hires that Bill (Moos) made — that were very well-thought of.

"But the reality is length of contract and buyouts are realities of the business strategy you inherit, and I would hope we not be in that position. Like I've said, we've thrown a lot of money at buyouts in multiple sports, and it hasn't led to success."

It's not exactly going out on a limb to say Nebraska could've jettisoned Hoiberg and comfortably paid his $18.5 million buyout. Would it have been fiscally responsible? Alberts is emphatic in saying "no." He strongly emphasizes discipline in fiscal matters, which wasn't necessarily the style of his predecessor.

"I don't want to set a tone here where we're just throwing around $18 million, $19 million like it doesn't matter," Alberts said. "We're in the state of Nebraska. This means something to people."

It all sounds OK as long as Alberts is stringent in his expectations of coaches. Those close to Alberts tell you he has extremely low tolerance for mediocrity. My guess is Alberts has conveyed to Frost and Hoiberg his expectations in clear terms, and their leashes won't be long.

Frost made major changes to his coaching staff. At the very least, Hoiberg needs to do the same, starting with the recruiting operation. Roster construction has been a disaster.

Alberts said Frost was "very willing" to make himself uncomfortable with changes. Hoiberg should do the same.

"You don't grow through prosperity," Alberts said. "You grow through adversity, and this is a time of adversity for our athletic department, let's be totally honest. It just is. We're either going to shrink from it, or we're going to embrace it, try to learn from it and overcome it."

If you feel overly comfortable in life, he says, you're probably not growing and improving.

Embrace discomfort. I know two coaches who definitely should be of that mind.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.