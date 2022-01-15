Steven M. Sipple: Alberts' new-sheriff messages just might make Hoiberg, Frost fidget in seats

The new sheriff could help matters, too. Yes, new bosses tend to create anxiety and a renewed sense of urgency.

Tell me you don't hear urgency in Alberts' words.

"We're going to evaluate and dive into every single thing that touches our football program," he said. "We're going to ask ourselves a simple question: Is that elite? I think we owe it to ourselves. It's that important. We ought to be doing it every year."

Meanwhile, there's the Hoiberg conundrum. The third-year Nebraska men's basketball coach is 20-57 overall at the school, and his contract buyout sits at an unwieldy $18.5 million. This year's team is 6-12 overall and 0-7 in the Big Ten. I pushed strongly for Hoiberg to be hired, thinking he would be a major upgrade over Tim Miles. Wrong (so far). Miles was 19-17 in his final season (2018-19), including 6-14 in the Big Ten, and 22-11 (13-5) in 2017-18.

While Frost's crew in 2021 never lost by more than nine points, Hoiberg's squad has been noncompetitive at times this season, losing by 35 to Michigan (which now sits at 7-7 overall); by 31 to fourth-ranked Auburn; by 28 to a Rutgers squad that then dropped a 66-49 decision at Penn State; and by 27 to No. 7 Purdue on Friday night in West Lafayette, Indiana.