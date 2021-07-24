Steven M. Sipple: Alberts brings new energy and message, which could help Frost now

“This is a conference that has elite coaching,” he said. “This is a conference that has elite offensive and defensive coordinators with elite amounts of resources. The margin for error in the conference is very, very small. We need to fully understand that."

I’m guessing he’s verbalized all that to Frost, although Alberts appropriately stiff-armed sharing exactly what they’ve discussed.

“To me, that’s part of trust,” Alberts said. “I can assure you Scott Frost wants the very same thing I want. We care deeply about this institution. We care deeply about the football program.

“What he and I will do is, Scott Frost is going to hold me accountable, and I’m going to hold him accountable, and we’re going to have the kind of trust that we can have the difficult discussions with one another, and know it’s out of love, because we both love this place. A lot of it early on is establishing that type of trust and understanding and being accessible and making sure he knows he has somebody who’s fighting for him.”

Frost has thick skin. He’s impressive in that regard. Of course, Nebraska fans would prefer he didn’t need such thick skin.