Steven M. Sipple: Alberts asks key questions about Memorial Stadium, as does fan survey

Ah, yes, there's also the whole parking discussion. That's part of the survey, too.

I'm not going to pretend to be an expert on the Nebraska football fan experience. I haven't paid to attend a game since I was in college during the late 1980s. But I will say this: If I did attend a game as a paying customer, I would anticipate a level of discomfort. It just seems to be inherent in the experience.

The trick for Alberts and company is to reduce discomfort as much as possible.

Of course, the more Nebraska wins, the more tolerance for discomfort, right?

It's probably good that I'm not the A.D.

* Our Parker Gabriel will write in-depth in coming days about Alberts' thoughts on the name, image and likeness part of the new collegiate athletics world, and how Nebraska is handling it.

Make no mistake, Nebraska is being proactive in its approach.

Alberts cautions fans against believing everything they hear about what student-athletes around the country are receiving in terms of NIL deals.

He also makes an important declaration of sorts.