Steven M. Sipple: Ahman Green finds joy in video games. Now, he coaches in that world

It all make sense. In interviewing Green, he was as serious about his craft as any head football coach I've ever encountered. If I sound somewhat narrow-minded when it comes to the video-game world, well, Green seemed to understand. You know where I'm going with this. I told Green if kids are playing video games, that means they're not studying or doing physical activity. And get off my lawn.

For his part, Green notes that his gamers will have to fulfill the grade-point-average requirements assigned to all Lakeland University student-athletes. He also plans to include physical training in his coaching repertoire.

"I'm going to throw in an hour a day of physical training," he says. "Get them off the (gaming) chairs. Make sure they have food in their bellies. Then get them in the weight room and have them do some combination of speed and endurance training just to keep their blood flowing so they can not only be in decent shape physically, but also in good overall health condition. That helps focus."