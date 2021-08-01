Steven M. Sipple: Ahman feels tug to coach football; Adrian's weekend dash; Betts on rise?

He makes clear he feels a pull to help his alma mater, if it became an option. As an Omaha sports legend, perhaps he could help in some way. It’s just a thought.

Let’s be clear: I’m not in the business of telling Nebraska coach Scott Frost how to run his program, nor am I suggesting he needs to make changes on his coaching staff. But having Green, an Omaha Central graduate, involved at some level might make sense, especially in the context of NU’s recent recruiting challenges in Omaha.

He’s willing to move to Nebraska, even if it doesn’t involve an immediate full-time coaching position.

He doesn’t mind grunt work. He’ll do whatever it takes, he said.

“For sure,” he said. “Football is my first love.”

Green interviewed for a Nebraska staff position in late 2014 when Mike Riley took over as coach. Green can coach running backs, obviously, but also believes he could coach other positions at a high level. He was an all-metro linebacker at Central in 1994. He’s been a coach in Wisconsin at the high school level.

Football still tugs hard at him.

His name still packs a punch with coaches and parents. But what about high school players in Nebraska?