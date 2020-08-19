Steven M. Sipple: After Warren ends silence, it's time to relent on hopes of NU playing in fall

If we're not mistaken, the conference's commissioner, Kevin Warren, stumbled all over himself Aug. 11 in half-answering BTN studio host Dave Revsine's excellent line of questioning. We really didn't get sufficient answers from Warren as to why the league said no-go to the fall season. But it happened. We didn't dream it.

It just seemed that way because all the way up until Wednesday, there appeared to be some level of denial among fans in the conference. They definitely still want answers. Good news on that front: They got some of them from Warren on Wednesday, and it certainly helped. Note that he said the Big Ten's decision to bypass the fall won't be revisited. Even so, some fans still will hold out hope that there could be some form of Big Ten football this fall. They cling to that faint hope like a rock climber clinging to a crease in a mountain by his fingertips. They're looking for a toehold, anything to keep the ball in the air, so to speak.