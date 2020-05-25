Steven M. Sipple: After heart transplant, Cotton takes life slowly, but counts blessings often

Editor's note: During the past two decades, the Nebraska football team has cycled through dozens of assistant coaches. You tend to lose track of where they've matriculated. In coming weeks, the Journal Star will take readers through a "Where are they now" of some former NU assistants. We start with Barney Cotton.
Just seven months removed from receiving a new heart, Barney Cotton takes life pretty slowly.
But he thinks a lot. He thinks as he goes for long walks in Elkhorn with Buddy, his family's 10-year-old yellow lab. He thinks as he rides his stationary bike at home. He thinks at night. He actually does a lot of thinking at night. He's not much of a sleeper, he says.
The past few days, he's thought a lot more about his donor and the donor's family.
"A family was good enough to give me a second chance," says the 63-year-old Cotton, a former Nebraska football player and assistant coach. "I mean, you get a new heart. Can you imagine that? I still have a hard time wrapping my brain around the fact that the heart inside me is a new one.
"Just think about it. It's not something you thought would ever happen to you."
The last time Nebraska fans saw Cotton in Husker coaching garb, he was the team's interim head coach for the 2014 Holiday Bowl. Although Nebraska dropped a 45-42 decision to USC, the Huskers played extremely hard and generally pretty well. I'll long remember how well Cotton managed the program during bowl preparations in the wake of Bo Pelini's dismissal as head coach. Those can be awkward times for a program, but Cotton made it seem surprisingly smooth and comfortable.
Cotton moved on to UNLV, where he was an offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. He didn't feel great physically. His breathing was labored. He figured age was the core issue. But, wisely, he went to a lung doctor, then a heart doctor. The doctors argued about who should be treating the coach. But the problem became clear.
"The function of my heart had gone down," Cotton says. "I was really struggling."
His transplant journey started in earnest at Bryan Heart in Lincoln in June of 2019. After a week, he was referred to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Although it was glaringly apparent to Cotton that his health was a significant problem, he still figured he could coach for another six or seven years. At least that was his desire. He asked doctors plenty of questions.
"I was like, 'I know I'm kind of at the beginning stages of congestive heart failure,'" Cotton recalls saying. "And they told me, 'No, Barn, you're not at the beginning; you're at the end.'"
Long story short, Cotton underwent a heart transplant Oct. 22 (surgery lasted into the early hours of Oct. 23). The Nebraska Medical Center performs about 40 heart transplants a year — at least in years when there isn't a coronavirus. Cotton counts his blessings that he beat the pandemic. In that regard, his timing was excellent. He has plenty of other blessings, he says.
He can't praise the Nebraska Medical Center enough. If he were building a coaching staff, he says, he would want a crew like the one he experienced there — team-oriented, focused, knowledgeable, patient, kind.
His wife, Christine, is the best wife in the world, he says. He says he hears "war stories" from guys about being stuck at home with their wives during the pandemic shutdown. But Barney has no such tales about his wife. They're in the early stages of starting a garden. Buddy stays close. He was sitting at Barney's feet with a ball in his mouth as the coach talked to a reporter last week.
Life's simple in the Cotton house. It's just Barney, Christine and Buddy. With a weakened immune system, Barney plays it safe. It's a pretty quiet existence, and there's plenty of time to think.
So what's up in Elkhorn, I asked him the other day.
"Not much at all," he said. "Just got done working out and had a peanut butter-and-jelly sandwich. That's my excitement."
Sounds beautiful, actually, especially under the circumstances. After all, Cotton says, this is his second chance. He's as grateful as a man can be. With that in mind, he concentrates on being a good steward to the donor family.
"It's simple things like watching your salt," he says. "You take your temperature and your blood pressure and make sure you take your medicine on time. I'm taking 30-some pills a day. It's 17 pills in the morning and 17 at night, or something like that. You get yourself in a routine. You write stuff down. I write down my blood pressure, my temperature and my weight. I keep a log."
The 6-foot-5 Cotton weighs 222 pounds, or about what he weighed during his playing days at Omaha Burke High School. That's 50 pounds less than he weighed during much of his 2008-14 stint on Pelini's staff.
Cotton eventually will have a decision to make: Will he jump back into college coaching? It won't be in 2020. He knows that. But he keeps an open mind about 2021. During those long nights, he still thinks about drawing up plays and what he would do in certain situations. But then he ponders the notion of jumping back into the 80-hour work weeks that routinely go along with the gig. Would he be ready for that?
Not yet.
"With this (health) deal, you're going to have some bad days," Cotton says. "You're really disappointed when you have them. Sometimes it lasts a handful of days in a row. You just don't feel good. It could be the medicine, or you're just out of gas. But you always come back. You fight through it."
He again steers the conversation toward the donor family.
"What I can't get over is the sacrifice," he says. "The donor's wishes don't have to be followed. It's the people who are left behind that actually make the decision. For that family, who gave me the opportunity to have a second chance to be around my family for hopefully many years to come — that's incredible. I think of those people all the time."
A donor family's anonymity is tightly protected. But a year after the procedure, a recipient can write a letter to that family — if the family allows.
Barney's been thinking about that letter already. It's easy to imagine him sharing with the family how he felt the day he left the Nebraska Medical Center with his new heart.
"I walked out of there," he says with a measure of pride. "I said, 'I walked into this place, I'm walking out, too.' I didn't use the wheelchair. My wife was waiting for me at the entrance. I jumped in the truck and we drove home."
Drove home to a new beginning, with a new heart. Imagine that.
