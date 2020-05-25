Steven M. Sipple: After heart transplant, Cotton takes life slowly, but counts blessings often

He can't praise the Nebraska Medical Center enough. If he were building a coaching staff, he says, he would want a crew like the one he experienced there — team-oriented, focused, knowledgeable, patient, kind.

His wife, Christine, is the best wife in the world, he says. He says he hears "war stories" from guys about being stuck at home with their wives during the pandemic shutdown. But Barney has no such tales about his wife. They're in the early stages of starting a garden. Buddy stays close. He was sitting at Barney's feet with a ball in his mouth as the coach talked to a reporter last week.

Life's simple in the Cotton house. It's just Barney, Christine and Buddy. With a weakened immune system, Barney plays it safe. It's a pretty quiet existence, and there's plenty of time to think.

So what's up in Elkhorn, I asked him the other day.

"Not much at all," he said. "Just got done working out and had a peanut butter-and-jelly sandwich. That's my excitement."

Sounds beautiful, actually, especially under the circumstances. After all, Cotton says, this is his second chance. He's as grateful as a man can be. With that in mind, he concentrates on being a good steward to the donor family.