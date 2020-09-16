 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steven M. Sipple: After Big Ten reverses field, Nebraska fans' celebration likely muted
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert featured

Steven M. Sipple: After Big Ten reverses field, Nebraska fans' celebration likely muted

{{featured_button_text}}
JH11100601.jpg

A UNL employee touches up the newly painted Big Ten logo ahead of Nebraska's first game in the conference in 2011. The Big Ten is scrapping its original plans to scrap a 2020 fall football season.

 Journal Star file photo

About a month ago, Bill Moos had a troubling scenario in mind. 

You could see the seriousness in his eyes. The Nebraska athletic director had a vision of the SEC, Big 12 and ACC pushing forward this fall with their college football seasons. We're talking about pushing forward to the end, right down to bowl games and maybe even a national championship game.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten and Pac-12 would be on the sidelines until at least January -- you know, until the big boys' season was basically done.

"I always thought the JV game was before the varsity game," Moos said then.

Ouch. A blow to the kidney.

Fast forward to Wednesday morning. The Big Ten decided it would try to play football this fall after all. It actually became a varsity outfit, as should've been the case all along. We'll see what the Pac-12 does for a football season, but the West Coast conglomeration doesn't appear to ready to start Oct. 23-24, as is the case with the Big Ten. 

How much of the Big Ten will end up playing a full season? Will the season get off the ground? That's a big question. A lot of questions remain, including how difficult is the Big Ten going to make Nebraska's schedule? 

From daily tests to positivity rate charts, here's a look at the Big Ten's coronavirus strategy

At any rate, I'm guessing Nebraska fans will regard Wednesday's news with a degree of skepticism, as they should. I'm guessing it's a muted celebration. My read is the vast majority of Husker fans wanted to play a schedule that began in September. Husker head coach Scott Frost pushed hard for that scenario in a Zoom session with reporters Aug. 10.

On Aug. 11, the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone the fall season, with only Nebraska, Ohio State and Iowa voting to play.

Give Ohio State and Nebraska credit. They didn't go down quietly. Frost and NU administrators pushed privately and even publicly to play. They talked openly about playing an alternate schedule. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, in so many words, said forget that noise. But NU kept pushing, still expressing desire to play this fall. Parents kept pushing. Eight Husker players filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten. Even the governor was on board with the program's can-do mindset.

The Big Ten is back (again): Football season set for Oct. 23-24 kickoff, league announces

Ohio State also kept pushing, with quarterback Justin Fields helping lead the way. Other folks became headaches for the Big Ten. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and Penn State head coach James Franklin openly questioned the league's leadership, and you know they essentially were taking aim at Warren.

So, now this. A re-vote is in the books. It was unanimous this time. Play ball! Yes, it's exciting. Sort of. What if this thing gets grounded again? Remember, the Big Ten unveiled a 10-game, conference-only schedule Aug. 5 during a grand presentation on BTN, only to have it torn apart six days later. Then, on Aug. 19, Warren said the decision "wouldn't be revisited."

Moos and Frost thank their lucky stars it was revisited. It wasn't all luck. Nebraska's determination to play helped keep the conversation alive long enough for advances in the medical field -- particularly rapid-response antigen testing -- to take hold. If you're looking for a game-changer, that's it. NU is in the midst of employing a system that would turn around 30 to 50 COVID-19 tests per hour in East Stadium, according to NU football chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht. With PCR testing, the turnaround time was 36 to 48 hours, he said. NU should be able to easily adapt to the Big Ten's updated protocols.

It's been an interesting few months, with sports-writer types becoming versed in myocarditis and COVID-19 testing, all the while covering a conference that handled matters so poorly that it took me back to my time covering the Lincoln Capitols of the defunct NIFL. The Capitols did the best they could with limited resources. The wealthy Big Ten was just a wreck in recent weeks.

So, Wednesday morning was perhaps partly about the conference saving face, although some of the damage is irreparable. The Big Ten's brand remains strong, but not nearly as strong as it was before the pandemic arrived and Warren botched the league's handling of it at almost every turn. For instance: The lack of communication between the Big Ten office and its football programs has been substandard, to put it kindly. 

“To me, I’ve said this from the beginning, I don’t necessarily have an issue with the decision (to postpone the season),” Penn State head coach James Franklin said last week of the Aug. 11 vote. “I got an issue with the process, and I got an issue with the timing. To be able to stand up in front of your team and parents and tell them that the season is canceled/postponed, but not have any answers as to how that affects their future and when we will be playing football ... that’s the hard part.

“It’s been really, really challenging. I think a big part of leadership is to be able to deliver answers to people’s questions and also to be able to drive people towards a vision and drive people towards a plan. Right now, we don’t have those things.” 

That changed Wednesday morning. Or at least we think it did. We've been burned before by the Big Ten. 

It also should be said that COVID-19 can be highly unpredictable.

Moos can only hope the Big Ten's move up to varsity level is permanent this time. 

View Comments
1
0
1
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News