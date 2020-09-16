Steven M. Sipple: After Big Ten reverses field, Nebraska fans' celebration likely muted

It's been an interesting few months, with sports-writer types becoming versed in myocarditis and COVID-19 testing, all the while covering a conference that handled matters so poorly that it took me back to my time covering the Lincoln Capitols of the defunct NIFL. The Capitols did the best they could with limited resources. The wealthy Big Ten was just a wreck in recent weeks.

So, Wednesday morning was perhaps partly about the conference saving face, although some of the damage is irreparable. The Big Ten's brand remains strong, but not nearly as strong as it was before the pandemic arrived and Warren botched the league's handling of it at almost every turn. For instance: The lack of communication between the Big Ten office and its football programs has been substandard, to put it kindly.

“To me, I’ve said this from the beginning, I don’t necessarily have an issue with the decision (to postpone the season),” Penn State head coach James Franklin said last week of the Aug. 11 vote. “I got an issue with the process, and I got an issue with the timing. To be able to stand up in front of your team and parents and tell them that the season is canceled/postponed, but not have any answers as to how that affects their future and when we will be playing football ... that’s the hard part.