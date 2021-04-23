Steven M. Sipple: Addressing Husker media 'hype' and the 'curse' of Frank Solich's firing

What are the odds of Husker baseball hosting a regional at Haymarket? — Andrew D.

They've put in a bid for a regional. That's a step. With an 18-6 record and first-place standing in the Big Ten entering the weekend, Nebraska has created the possibility of hosting a regional for the first time since 2008.

But Chris Basnett, our Husker baseball beat writer, cautions against going too far with the discussion just yet. He notes Will Bolt's team has faced a forgiving schedule so far. Without nonconference competition to build up their RPI, Big Ten teams face a small margin for error. And, as Basnett notes, it's likely that only one Big Ten team will get to play host to a regional.

At least we're having the conversation.