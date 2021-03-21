Steven M. Sipple: Abilene? Denton? NU's number in Big Dance bound to come up soon

Denton and Abilene. Hoops meccas.

Nah. Not really.

This isn't the local columnist hammering on Nebraska for being 0-for-7 all-time in the NCAA Tournament with only one appearance this millennium (2013-14). In fact, this column is more about hope than anything.

As Wildcats coach Joe Golding said, “We were the worst DI team in the country, and we just beat the University of Texas."

Abilene Christian isn't a better team than Texas. Not even close. But it was better Saturday night. That's all that mattered.

Nebraska fans long for the chance to have the nation's sporting attention, as Golding's team did late Saturday. It can happen. Of course it can. It should've happened by now, obviously. NU's athletic department pours a lot of money and energy into the program, hence Husker fans' frustration.

It's odd, really, the fact the Huskers haven't broken through in the Dance, the last Power Five team without such a win.

It's really one of sports' strange statistical facts. After all, a relatively mediocre team can get hot on a single night and make it happen. That's the essence of March Madness.