Steven M. Sipple: A touching Pelini recruiting story; Bolt's main task; and magic in G.I.

Things I know, and things I think I know:

Sometimes it's nice to reflect on better days in college football, considering the new-age version.

Along those lines, former Nebraska offensive tackle Jermarcus "Yoshi" Hardrick, now preparing for his seventh season with the powerhouse Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League, tells a touching story of his recruitment by former Husker head coach Bo Pelini.

Hardrick, a CFL All-Star last season, recalls Pelini in 2009 somehow finding his way to the Hardrick family's trailer home in the rural Mississippi town of Courtland (population 511). All of the other big-time coaches who recruited him, Hardrick said, asked his mom to meet at a nearby Chili's or a Mexican restaurant in town.

Pelini drove to Courtland on a rainy day, his rental car and shoes full of mud. You see, the roads to Hardrick's home were unpaved, he said, but Pelini didn't seem to mind.

It also should be noted Hardrick was attending Fort Scott (Kansas) Community College at the time of Pelini's in-home visit. So, Hardrick called his mom, Delores Hardrick, who quickly brushed off her son because she was having such a good time with Pelini and some of Yoshi's uncles.

"I can remember Bo telling my mom that I was going to graduate college," Hardrick said recently over coffee. "I was thinking, 'You don't know who I am. You don't know where I come from. I'm not going to graduate college. I barely graduated high school, I barely got through junior college.'"

Pelini, though, was adamant.

"He told my mom, 'Your son is definitely going to graduate from the University of Nebraska,'" Hardrick recalls. "Nobody ever told me anything like that."

Pelini's confidence and easygoing manner got the attention of Hardrick's uncles, who were old enough to remember Nebraska's brand at its absolute shiniest moments.

They trusted Pelini. Trusted his approach. Same goes for Delores Hardrick.

By the way, the hard-sell recruiting approach wasn't exactly Pelini's style.

"I remember talking to Alfonzo Dennard and guys like that, guys like me," Hardrick said of the former Nebraska standout cornerback from rural Georgia. "Bo came and recruited them the same way. He wasn't selling you a dream. He wasn't telling you that you were going to start. He wasn't telling you what number you were going to wear.

"He just showed you his vibe and said, 'I'm going to coach you hard. If you want to come be a part of it, you can. If not, I still love you and I still want you to go and graduate college."

Local media liked to sell the fact Pelini was a subpar recruiter. Hardrick scoffs at the notion.

Pelini's record at Nebraska, 67-27 (.713), looks better and better as years pass.

Season records mean much more to me than recruiting rankings, as odd as that may sound to some in this market.

The Huskers' record since Pelini was fired in 2014: 34-48 (.414).

These days, you wonder if coaches still emphasize the importance of getting a degree. In the NIL and transfer-portal age, the scholastic element almost seems passe'.

As for Pelini, his values don't seem to jibe with the current climate.

By the way, Hardrick received his bachelor's in May of 2019. Immediately after the ceremony, as he left Pinnacle Bank Arena with his family, he called Pelini's cell.

"I was crying like a baby," Hardrick said. "My family, they were all here. They all got to see it happen. I just wanted to tell Bo thank you. He basically changed my family because now my kids and even my cousins, they saw me graduate from college.

"Sometimes Bo doesn't answer my calls, but he always will text me," Hardrick added. "He answered his phone that day."

Knowing Pelini, he probably knew exactly what was happening that day, and the magnitude of it.

* The 31-year-old Hardrick is like a lot of offensive linemen in that he's intelligent and crafty. In those instances when he fails to get in touch with Pelini, Hardrick doesn't simply give up. Instead, he dials up Pelini's son, Patrick.

"I'll tell him, 'Make sure your dad knows I'm on ESPN this week,' and things like that," Hardrick said. "I just want to stay connected with Bo."

* Reminder: The Big Ten baseball tournament will be held at Charles Schwab Field Omaha (formerly TD Ameritrade Park) in downtown Omaha from May 25-29.

The top eight teams qualify. Wouldn't you know it: Nebraska, at 15-23 overall and 5-7 in conference play, sits in eighth place.

So, don't tell me there's no drama left in the Huskers' regular season.

Will Bolt is a fighter. He obviously needs to elicit more of that mentality from his team, among other things.

* Stat of the weekend: Nebraska scored 19 runs Sunday at Indiana even while leaving 17 runners stranded. Hello.

Bless BTN for showing the game in all of its mind-numbing glory.

* Photos of a packed Heartland Events Center for Nebraska's spring volleyball match Saturday in Grand Island seem almost magical to me.

They also made me think of former Husker head coach Terry Pettit's tweet a few months ago entitled "Why I was lucky to coach at Nebraska."

One of his reasons: Athletes and fans appreciated each other.

It's still the case, obviously.

Another of Pettit's reasons: A flat state encourages statewide support. Mountains can divide loyalties, he wrote.

Let that wind whistle unimpeded!

What a program, and what a fan base.

