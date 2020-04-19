Steven M. Sipple: A stat that should drive Chinander daily; an Adrian flaw; and Ganz's dream

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Things I know, and things I think I know:

The coronavirus pandemic has given many of us ample time to think -- perhaps too much time in that regard -- because don't look now, but I've taken to telling others how they should think. Yeah, I know, ludicrous.

If I were Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, I would spend a large share of my waking hours thinking about how to improve the Husker run defense. OK, I know what you're thinking. Here we go again harping on NU's run defense. It's become such a broken record around here that if I were the leader of the Blackshirts, I would be genuinely concerned about how much it has affected the program's culture to be constantly pushed around on autumn Saturdays.

Here's the deal: Nebraska hasn't sniffed the national top 20 in rush defense in the past decade (in terms of opponents' average yards per rush). In fact, during the past three seasons, the Huskers haven't cracked the top 100. Last season, they tied San Jose State for 102nd nationally. In 2018, they tied Tulsa for 107th. They were 124th in 2017 during a season in which NU fans literally left unused tickets on the sidewalk for late-season home games.