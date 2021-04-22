Steven M. Sipple: A source of intrigue this spring, walk-on RB Yant is a thumper doing his thing

Your mind drifts to surprising places as you watch replays of Nebraska football games during the program's glory days of yore.

It happened to me earlier this week while watching Nebraska's home game against Notre Dame in 2001. BTN showed the contest. Thank you, BTN. It was an absolute joy watching I-back Dahrran Diedrick repeatedly slam into the heart of the Irish defense. Former Husker head coach Frank Solich essentially eschewed the perimeter that night — not many down-the-line option plays. But there was a heavy dose of Diedrick blasting into contact between the hashes, a thumper doing his thing.

Yeah, I often miss those days.

Which perhaps explains why my thoughts drifted to Jaquez Yant, a Nebraska freshman walk-on running back from Amos P. Godby High School in Tallahassee, Florida. I'm not going to go overboard with praise of the young man. I've watched him live only once, in a practice last weekend. That's it. No games. But I'll say this: He's all of 6-foot-2 and all of 225 pounds, his official listed weight. His coaches say he's closer to 245 or even 250.

His coaches also are giving Yant positive reviews. He's become a source of intrigue this spring, if nothing else.

He roars into contact, a thumper doing his thing.