Steven M. Sipple: A sleepy spring season? Think again as Frost faces multitude of challenges

You also hope Nebraska operates with urgency this spring because there's a lot to solve in limited time. There are only 15 practices, and the first few won't be in pads because of an NCAA-mandated acclimation period. What's more, the spring game is largely a waste of time. In other words, Frost has a ton to figure out during 10 or 11 practices. That's what I mean by urgency.

A lot to solve? Start with the quarterback position. The first question is whether two-year starter Adrian Martinez has recovered from off-season surgery to an extent that there can be a true quarterback competition. The second question should have Nebraska fans on the edge of their seats: Is redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey going to practice at any position beside quarterback?

I know this: Nebraska coaches are extremely impressed by McCaffrey's leadership acumen. Plus, his blazing speed last season surprised even some folks on the staff. But he needs polish as a passer. I say keep him at quarterback. It's on the coaches to figure out how to overcome the glaring lack of depth and experience at the receiver positions without compromising McCaffrey's development at his position of choice. I'll keep saying it: The kid's a QB.