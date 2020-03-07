Steven M. Sipple: A sleepy spring season? Think again as Frost faces multitude of challenges

You hear a lot of Nebraska football fans these days say they're worn down by all the losing in recent years.
You hear them say they've been burned too many times by media hype. You hear some say they need a break.
Here's some news for those folks: This isn't the best time to take one.
Phase One of the football offseason is nearly complete in Lincoln, so here are five storylines to watch as Nebraska kicks off spring football on Monday.
When Nebraska begins spring practice Monday, there will be plenty of intrigue, beginning with an ongoing big-picture question: Can Scott Frost rescue a program that since 2001 has slowly but surely devolved into abject mediocrity?
There's no way in the world Frost anticipated being 9-15 during his first two seasons. So, back to Monday's start of spring ball: When the third-year Nebraska head coach addresses a comically large media contingent, I'm guessing we'll still see Frost's hard edge -- only it'll be even harder. Frost is a brawler. Think about how he played the game. He was tough, confident, intelligent, no-nonsense. In his mind's eye, he envisions his team being like that. He's determined to make it happen. But NU hasn't shown much of it, yet.
Bottom line, the Huskers enter this spring with so many questions that reaching a bowl game in 2020 seems far from a lock.
Here's some more news: I'll bet Frost is as resolute as hell. I'm guessing that while media and fans fixate on what Frost lacks on his roster, he's focused on what he does have in the fold. If you're a Nebraska fan, you hope that's the mindset of the entire staff.
You also hope Nebraska operates with urgency this spring because there's a lot to solve in limited time. There are only 15 practices, and the first few won't be in pads because of an NCAA-mandated acclimation period. What's more, the spring game is largely a waste of time. In other words, Frost has a ton to figure out during 10 or 11 practices. That's what I mean by urgency.
A lot to solve? Start with the quarterback position. The first question is whether two-year starter Adrian Martinez has recovered from off-season surgery to an extent that there can be a true quarterback competition. The second question should have Nebraska fans on the edge of their seats: Is redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey going to practice at any position beside quarterback?
I know this: Nebraska coaches are extremely impressed by McCaffrey's leadership acumen. Plus, his blazing speed last season surprised even some folks on the staff. But he needs polish as a passer. I say keep him at quarterback. It's on the coaches to figure out how to overcome the glaring lack of depth and experience at the receiver positions without compromising McCaffrey's development at his position of choice. I'll keep saying it: The kid's a QB.
One way to overcome deficiencies at receiver: Lean harder on the run game. And please don't tell me Frost isn't willing to load up the run game. In 2014 and 2015, when Frost was offensive coordinator at Oregon, running back Royce Freeman carried the ball 252 and 283 times, respectively. The 5-foot-11, 231-pound player gained a combined 3,201 yards and scored 35 touchdowns in those seasons.
Nobody's saying we should expect that level of production from Nebraska senior Dedrick Mills, who last season carried 143 times for 745 yards (5.2 per carry) and 10 touchdowns. But I don't think it's stretch to say Mills could get 200-plus carries and 1,000-plus yards in 2020. Yes, there's a danger in overloading Mills (5-11, 225) considering the lack of experience behind him. On the other hand, Wan'Dale Robinson's ability to play both running back and receiver at a high level could help matters greatly.
Uncertainty abounds on the defensive line, which must replace all three starters.
If Nebraska fans are looking for reasons for optimism, they should start with the quarterback group, then proceed straight to the offensive line. It's an experienced bunch. This spring, keep an eye on the progress of redshirt freshman tackle Bryce Benhart. If Benhart is ready to play right tackle, that could pave the way for Matt Farniok's move to guard. Husker coaches feel he's an NFL-level guard.
There exists the possibility of Farniok playing left guard alongside returning tackle Brenden Jaimes, the most athletic lineman on the roster not named Cam Jurgens. Tell me the O-line possibilities don't intrigue you.
It's a critical discussion because Nebraska needs to get stronger in the trenches on both sides of the ball. That's where the program's resurgence has to start. On the defensive side, the discussion is interesting because coordinator Erik Chinander has plenty of big bodies on hand. But other than senior lineman Ben Stille, and perhaps juniors Damion Daniels and Deontre Thomas, nobody has distinguished himself at a particularly high level up front.
This spring, keep close tabs on Keem Green. My sense is his coaches are hoping he takes over the nose tackle spot.
Keep an eye on redshirt freshman safety Myles Farmer and sophomore corner Quinton Newsome. They're regarded in the program as fast-rising stars.
Same goes for true freshman Alante Brown. He's already caught the eye of the coaches as someone who could help solve conundrums at receiver. The transfer portal also could help matters. Receiver is a priority in that regard, and probably a kicker.
First things first. Frost currently contemplates a list of challenges that will test him in a variety of ways. It's one thing to put together a puzzle; it's another to do so with a timer on you. A wise coach once told me a staff shouldn't go into preseason camp in August trying to figure out who's ready to play and who's not. You should get most of that work done in spring.
The clock's always ticking. Tell me you're not intrigued.