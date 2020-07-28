Steven M. Sipple: A prediction on Spielman; Fred's new players to watch; and hot take on Adrian

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Things I know, and things I think I know (special midweek edition):

Let's start with a prediction.

Granted, it's a relatively safe one. But it's a prediction all the same.

JD Spielman, the former Nebraska standout receiver, will catch at least 40 passes for TCU this season. That, of course, is assuming there is a season. If college football does indeed go forward, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior will be in a situation where he can put up excellent numbers.

In order to put up excellent numbers, Spielman obviously will need to be healthy. In this case, we're mostly talking about mental health. In early March, Nebraska officials announced he wouldn't be part of the team in the spring because of a "personal health matter." Spielman left campus in February, never returned to school and recently said on Twitter that he "played all 12 games last year while struggling with depression and anxiety." He said he played 30 pounds below his desired playing weight due to lack of sleep and not eating well. I was always struck by how small he looked in uniform.