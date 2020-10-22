Steven M. Sipple: A legitimate concern about Martinez; and heading off heated Chinander talk

Last season, Klatt said, he sometimes saw Martinez try to make plays beyond what the system allowed. It's a common affliction among veteran quarterbacks who have gained a certain comfort in a system.

"So many times, it's really just as boring as letting the system work," Klatt said. "I see it all the time. Spencer Rattler is dealing with this at Oklahoma right now. It's one of the reasons Lincoln Riley benched him during the Red River game (against Texas). It was like, 'Hey, come take a seat and realize that my offense is better than you. I know your entire life you were a talented kid and you could run around in high school and make plays above the X's and O's. But that's a high school offense. This is college football. You can't do that.'

"Even great players have to play within a system, and that's when their ability is maximized."

I agree with Klatt, for the most part. But there will be times when Martinez has to take a chance and perhaps throw into a tight window on third-and-long as opposed to making a safe throw short of the first-down marker. If he errors on the side of aggression, it'll most often be acceptable, at least to reasonable people. Emphasis on "reasonable."