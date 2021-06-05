Steven M. Sipple: A hard truth about NU football facilities; and speculating on Moos' successor

Along those lines, I'm incredibly interested in the coming season. I'm actually energized by the situation. Based on Frost's record at Nebraska, 12-20 in three seasons, you wonder if he can get the program pointed in the right direction. Fans will look for discernible signs of progress this fall. They obviously haven't seen enough of those signs to this point.

It comes down to this: Can Frost ultimately pull off what he set out to do here?

I'm certainly not ruling it out.

In my opinion, it's a critical time in the program's history. How could one not be interested?

Why is Frost assumed to have five years? Isn’t the reason he needs time is because of all the JUCOs and transfers he brought in in his first and second (years)? If Nebraska goes 5-7 in 2021, I don’t know what else anyone would need to see. He can’t turn it around. -- Derek J.

When Frost signed a seven-year deal right out of the gate, in late 2017, the narrative was that he would need ample time to clean up the mess he inherited. There might be a couple lessons here: One, we should never assume that all fans, or even the majority, will be patient as a head coach strives to build a program the best way he knows, with no shortcuts.