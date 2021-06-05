Steven M. Sipple: A hard truth about NU football facilities; and speculating on Moos' successor

Do players in the transfer portal get their visits to other schools paid for, much like official visits for high school athletes? — Davie

Yes, players in the portal get five paid-for official visits, just as they did coming out of high school or junior college.

I am curious about the effort it takes on your part to cover a winning program versus a losing program. Is it "easier" to cover a winning program compared to a losing one or does it matter? (It's probably more fun to cover a winner!) — Ken B.

The winning or losing aspect never mattered to me in terms of coverage until the late stages of the 2017 season, when Nebraska lost six of its last seven games and often looked disinterested.

The Ohio State game in mid-October of that season will always stand out in my mind. As the Buckeyes trotted into the halftime locker room with a 35-0 lead, it was the first (and only) time in my 30-year career that I had to consciously work to stay interested. There were still five games to play. It was clear the program was going absolutely nowhere. There was no spark. The effort was so-so at times. The program was awful and trended toward pathetic. I don't see it that way now.