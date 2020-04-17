Steven M. Sipple: A grudging thank you, coronavirus: You made me better appreciate the Spring Game

Keep them very well surveilled? OK then.

Yeah, it all feels like a scary movie sometimes. But there's obviously some good that comes out of it. To wit: Many of us perhaps will pause more often to count our blessings when (if) we return to something that resembles normalcy. I'm not going to get all preachy here. I'm just here to say I'll never take another Spring Game for granted. I'll never spend another week grumbling about how, as a Journal Star sports staff, we treat the damned Spring Game as if it were a real game.

I used to loathe that part. In the future, I'm going to give it a big ol' bear hug, as if I were Jason Peter wrapping his mitts around some poor Colorado quarterback (before flinging him to the ground).

Don't get me wrong, there is usually some value in these practices. This year, I think we all would've been interested to watch junior quarterback Adrian Martinez — assuming, of course, that Martinez would've participated. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost told us last month that Martinez would be limited during the spring season following offseason surgery on his non-throwing (left) shoulder.

I don't remember much about last year's Spring Game. But I do remember thinking that Martinez looked ... underwhelming. Maybe he was just bored.