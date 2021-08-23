Steven M. Sipple: A frosty head coach and four other takeaways from NU news conference

I'm not sure what it all means. Maybe nothing at all. But it was a hot topic.

Of course it was.

2. The offensive identity discussion: Oh, man, "Run The Ball Guy's" ears surely perked up when offensive guard Ethan Piper described what he hoped would be the Nebraska offense's identity in 2021.

"Four or 5 yards a play," he said. "We're going to go downhill. We're going to move the ball. And when we move the ball, we're going to be able to pass off it."

Correct me if I'm wrong, but that sounds like a Nebraska offense that leans harder on the conventional running game — highlighting running backs — and uses more play-action passing to use a host of taller receivers and tight ends.

That's been an undercurrent discussion during preseason camp.

Such an attack requires patience if basic run plays are getting stuffed early.

Does Frost have that sort of patience?

3. More Piper at pressers, please: Piper is a natural at the podium. He's confident. He looks you in the eye and answers questions directly.

More Piper, please.