Steven M. Sipple: A frosty head coach and four other takeaways from NU news conference

Nebraska's game week has arrived, and the first weekly news conference is in the books.
A few takeaways:
1. A study in demeanors: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost kept his session with reporters short. Really short. Uncharacteristically short.
Meanwhile, Husker junior quarterback Adrian Martinez was upbeat, almost jovial.
"Everything's on the line in Week 1, and we couldn't be more pumped about it," he said.
Martinez said he's living out a boyhood dream of being a starting quarterback in a big-time college program.
Frost, though, has a different kind of job. The daily pressures here can be enormous. Nobody's saying the pressure's getting to him. It's hard to say exactly why he answered media questions in such blunt fashion. It was striking, though.
I do think leaders have to be mindful of how they carry themselves in various settings. I wrote for Monday's edition that this is the type of season in which Frost should be especially mindful of taking pressure off his players.
He could've lightened the mood. Did he increase pressure on his players? I'd say no. But he didn't relieve it any, either.
Martinez's joyful approach stood in stark contrast.
I'm not sure what it all means. Maybe nothing at all. But it was a hot topic.
Of course it was.
2. The offensive identity discussion: Oh, man, "Run The Ball Guy's" ears surely perked up when offensive guard Ethan Piper described what he hoped would be the Nebraska offense's identity in 2021.
"Four or 5 yards a play," he said. "We're going to go downhill. We're going to move the ball. And when we move the ball, we're going to be able to pass off it."
Correct me if I'm wrong, but that sounds like a Nebraska offense that leans harder on the conventional running game — highlighting running backs — and uses more play-action passing to use a host of taller receivers and tight ends.
That's been an undercurrent discussion during preseason camp.
Such an attack requires patience if basic run plays are getting stuffed early.
Does Frost have that sort of patience?
3. More Piper at pressers, please: Piper is a natural at the podium. He's confident. He looks you in the eye and answers questions directly.
More Piper, please.
By the way, his comments about Nebraska sophomore center Cameron Jurgens tended to grab your attention. I think Jurgens, a third-year starter, is on the cusp of a breakout year, and no, I'm not going to harp on his past snap issues unless they present themselves again.
"Cam Jurgens is the dude," Piper said. "He works hard. He's gritty. He's the definition of what a Pipeline player should be. For me to play next to him, I feel extremely honored. He elevates my game."
Jurgens is also a freakishly talented physical specimen. If he maximizes his talent, we're looking at an all-conference player.
The last Nebraska offensive lineman to be named first-team all-conference?
Spencer Long in 2012.
4. Remind me to write about this: In the Nebraska offensive line meeting room, Piper said, there hangs a list of qualities that go into being a "Pipeline"-caliber lineman.
I need to see that. It has "column" written all over it.
5. Do you really know your athletic director?: Nebraska standout cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said he "believed" that new Husker athletic director Trev Alberts presented him with his Blackshirt.
Makes me wonder how many of Nebraska's players fully understand Alberts was one of the best Blackshirts of all time. Makes me wonder if they should seek YouTube video of a Jan. 1, 1994 bowl game against Florida State.
With a cast on his arm, Alberts and his teammates relentlessly harassed Florida State's Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Charlie Ward in the Orange Bowl, sacking him five times, including three by Alberts. The Seminoles had given up just 10 sacks all season.
Alberts isn't big on looking to the past. I am, though. Love that stuff.