Steven M. Sipple: A former Husker sees inequities in high school sports, and has a solution

"I would've been naturally left behind," he says.

Did I mention that Achola is essentially expressing concern in something that benefits his own daughters? He's taking himself outside his world. It's largely why he got my rapt attention. He calls select sports the "pay-for-play world." He sees the impact in high school mostly in soccer, volleyball and baseball, but basketball is rapidly heading in that direction, he says. Football also is affected, he notes.

"In Class A football it has been clear that schools such as Omaha Northwest, Bryan, South and Benson, because of the demographics of the community and (lack of) resources, have not been in a position to compete with the likes of Omaha Westside, the Millard schools, Omaha Central and my alma mater Creighton Prep," Achola writes in the email. "The results in these games have been outright abysmal."

His daughters' high school, Omaha Marian, dominated Omaha North and Omaha Benson in junior-varsity play to an extent that leads Achola to wonder how much motivation the North and Benson players would have to return the following season.

"How can a coach, even an excellent one, build up a program when the boulder you are pushing continually rolls over you?" he asks.