Steven M. Sipple: A former Husker sees inequities in high school sports, and has a solution

Many Nebraska football fans remember George Achola, a hard-nosed running back from Omaha who played for the Huskers during the late 1980s and early 1990s.
I remember him well and must admit that's why his recent email regarding what he believes are inequities in Nebraska high school sports' top two classifications caught my eye. I feel fortunate that it caught my eye. He makes some excellent points and in doing so, he essentially speaks against what's actually benefiting his two teenage daughters, who both play on select soccer teams in Omaha.
An Omaha attorney, Achola has even coached in the select soccer world. He acutely understands the benefits of high school athletes playing in the world of select sports. They often receive excellent coaching, play an enhanced level of competition and get increased exposure to college coaches. Ah, but Achola sees a problem: With the growth of select programs in various sports, he says, "We would be putting our heads in the sand if we did not admit that the more affluent suburban and private schools are at a competitive advantage."
"I don't like the inequity that I often see," says Achola, a graduate of Creighton Prep. "I see a lot of kids getting left behind, and I was like a lot of those kids."
Achola says his parents wouldn't have been able to afford to put him on, say, a traveling select basketball team.
"I would've been naturally left behind," he says.
Did I mention that Achola is essentially expressing concern in something that benefits his own daughters? He's taking himself outside his world. It's largely why he got my rapt attention. He calls select sports the "pay-for-play world." He sees the impact in high school mostly in soccer, volleyball and baseball, but basketball is rapidly heading in that direction, he says. Football also is affected, he notes.
"In Class A football it has been clear that schools such as Omaha Northwest, Bryan, South and Benson, because of the demographics of the community and (lack of) resources, have not been in a position to compete with the likes of Omaha Westside, the Millard schools, Omaha Central and my alma mater Creighton Prep," Achola writes in the email. "The results in these games have been outright abysmal."
His daughters' high school, Omaha Marian, dominated Omaha North and Omaha Benson in junior-varsity play to an extent that leads Achola to wonder how much motivation the North and Benson players would have to return the following season.
"How can a coach, even an excellent one, build up a program when the boulder you are pushing continually rolls over you?" he asks.
Achola was taught to find a solution if he noticed a problem. In this case, it goes like this: In order to improve the quality of competition, and create a better experience for athletes, he says the Nebraska School Activities Association should review and adopt a promotion and relegation system. In such a system, the bottom few teams in the higher division (Class A) would move down to a lower division (Class B). Meanwhile, the top few Class B teams would move up to Class A. Bottom line, teams of an equal caliber would be more likely to compete against each other.
In other words, enrollment no longer would be used as the main — or only — factor for aligning schools into their classifications.
"Competitive games should be the goal," Achola writes. "The best part is a team that traditionally loses would know what it feels like to be competitive, and that hopefully would allow schools to build a program to move up to the next level."
He understands there'll be push-back to his solution. There would be challenges if it ever came to pass. For instance, what if a Class B basketball team, especially one from a Class B school with relatively low enrollment, captured a state championship? Would that Class B team be forced to move up to Class A even without many of the players that produced the title? Does that scenario give Achola pause?
"It does not give me any pause," he told me. "Any situation can be assessed by human beings."
He also says it would make sense to assess teams' performance in perhaps a three-year window as opposed to moving teams up based on a one-year uprising — for instance, the York boys basketball team winning the Class B state championship in 2018 for its first title since 1944. It wouldn't have made much sense to move the Dukes to Class A in 2019.
"If you're playing at that top level on a consistent basis, then you move up," Achola says.
Achola speaks with passion on the subject. I admire that passion even more than I usually would because in this case, it's not driven by anything that would benefit Achola's family. He sees a bigger picture, one that causes him concern. It's hard to argue with his logic.
"Even competition makes all sports better, allows for better development of athletes and creates a superior high school experience," he writes. "That should be the societal goal reflected in our youth sports — not the pay for play system that has brought out more of the worst than best in society. That is a conversation for another day."
Perhaps we should take Achola up on that. He seems to know what he's talking about.
