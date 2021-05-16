Steven M. Sipple: A dose of reality for Husker fans; Brooks a rare force; and Pac-12's surprise

Bender, though, was skeptical about the Sooners being No. 1.

"Some people believe Oklahoma may finally have it on defense, at least enough to win a national championship," he said. "We'll see if that's the case. I'm always skeptical when it comes to defense in the Big 12."

* We'll soon find out if Garth Brooks can sell 90,000 tickets for a Memorial Stadium show. He's a powerful force. In fact, he's a rare force in today's entertainment world.

He's part of an extremely small list of performers who could sell out a massive stadium on their own.

Our extremely well-connected entertainment writer, L. Kent Wolgamott, says Taylor Swift is an example of a performer who might sell 90,000 tickets in Lincoln. Kenny Chesney is a gigantic draw as well, Wolgamott says.

Could the Foo Fighters sell 90,000 tickets in Lincoln?

"I doubt they could sell out the stadium by themselves, but on a (tour) package they headline, it would be very possible," Wolgamott told "Early Break" listeners.

Any other ideas?