Steven M. Sipple: A big reason to admire Diaco; Papuchis exits darkness; and Frank's new deal

Things I know, and things I think I know (fresh start edition):

Bob Diaco is back in the Big Ten, and Nebraska football fans have to admit it's intriguing, right?

Perhaps they can even admit there's at least part of them that feels good for Diaco, who's reportedly set to become defensive coordinator at Purdue.

Don't you at least have to admire his resolve?

Nobody asked me, but I fully admire it.

Diaco's lone season as Nebraska's defensive coordinator in 2017 was an utter disaster. He inherited a unit that was relatively inexperienced and not overly talented, and some defenders essentially quit on him late in the season. It became painful to watch.

But Diaco isn't a quitter. That's become glaringly apparent in the way he's come back from Mike Riley's dismissal as Nebraska head coach in late 2017. The entire staff was let go.

Indeed, Diaco can preach to players the importance of resilience, because he's done what it takes to resuscitate his career.