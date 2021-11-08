Steven M. Sipple: 3 takeaways from news that Frost will return in 2022

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost will return for a fifth season in 2022, putting to rest speculation that had bubbled up in recent weeks.
Four takeaways from Monday's news:
1. Heated back-and-forth continues: Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts approaches his work with an admirable sense of calm.
He's very measured and media savvy.
He'll now have to handle some serious heat, though. Is he ready?
Nebraska's fan base is sharply divided. Many fans feel strongly that Alberts needed to make a change. But many other fans feel that Frost certainly deserves a fifth year.
If his name weren't Frost, if he weren't a Husker quarterback legend, would he still be the head coach?
I think you know that answer.
A hot back-and-forth among fans will continue. Get used to it. Maybe have fun with it.
Perhaps Alberts' sense of calm, and his popularity, will help keep the Nebraska fan base (somewhat) unified. It helps that Alberts has been open and direct about what he wants from the program. Some will buy into his vision, others won't. The debate will remain intense.
This stuff is fun, right?
Right?
2. Remembering Moos' comments: When Nebraska announced Frost's contract extension in November of 2019 — he signed through December of 2026 — former Husker athletic director Bill Moos made some comments that remain germane to the current discussion.
“We’re in it for the long haul in building a program,” Moos said when the extension was announced before a loss to Wisconsin. “And it’s going to take several years. I’ve said that all along. Scott knows it. We’re all working very hard.”
NU is in the process of building a $155 million football facility set to open in 2023. Moos said the program may not fully get back on its feet until Year 4 or 5 of the Frost era.
It's hard to imagine Nebraska — 3-7 this season, including 1-6 in the Big Ten — being fully back on its feet in Year 5. I think many Husker fans knew they would have to be patient as Frost worked to build the program exactly the way he wants it.
The issue is clear: Fans expected more success as the program was being built. Frost is just 15-27. Fans wanted to see clearer signs of progress. You certainly see some signs. Again, that's where the debate begins. Has there been enough progress to warrant Frost coming back?
It'll be interesting to see how his salary is restructured. That part of the equation, which Alberts announced Monday, may cool the anger of some of his detractors.
3. Alberts-Frost is intriguing duo: I've said it before: Moving on from Frost would have poured dirt on what many Nebraska fans considered a dream hire back in 2018.
I do like the idea of seeing Alberts and Frost work together.
I like that they're here because they want to be here, not just because someone tossed a pile of money at them. These days, you'll often hear people say that Alberts, hired in July, should pay big money — perhaps whatever it takes — to lure a high-profile coach. Many folks seem OK with the revolving door to the Husker head coach's office continuing to spin.
Or perhaps folks should lean hard into the idea of seeing what Alberts and Frost can produce — specifically, of seeing how much Alberts can help Frost grow, especially in the CEO-type aspects of the job.
I'm told that's been an emphasis in their discussions.
Along those lines, it's very possible Frost will give up play-calling duties.
Frost needs to keep growing in his job. He'll get another season to do it in Lincoln.
Let the debate roar on.
'Nebraska showing some old-school patience': What people are saying about Scott Frost returning, 4 assistants out
Parker with the particulars
Obviously we'll see what Scott Frost's contract restructure looks like, but the buyout, of course, is the key.— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) November 8, 2021
Under the two-year extension he signed in 11/19 (through 2026), he still would have been due $15 million if fired following 2022 season.
Encouragement from the chancellor
I’ve had great confidence in Scott Frost from the beginning and still do. No one in Nebraska wants to win more than he does. Scott will continue to take the steps necessary to bring the football program to where it needs to be and I very much look forward to watching him do that. https://t.co/idw2tJwwTF— Ronnie D. Green (@RonnieDGreen) November 8, 2021
What could Frost's restructured contract look like?
Over the past year-plus, Jim Harbaugh and Scott Frost both agreed to restructured contracts to remain head coach. If Frost's is anything like Harbaugh's, I think it's great. All CFB coaching contracts should be lower bases/guaranteed money + incentives based on actual success.— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 8, 2021
What's that they say about patience again?
In a year when schools have been tripping over each other to fire coaches ASAP, Nebraska showing some old-school patience/faith that the record doesn't tell the whole story.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 8, 2021
Refreshing for some Huskers fans, depressing for others?
Too close to start over, says this FOX broadcaster
This is the correct decision for @HuskerFBNation...They are far too close to turn around and start over...If the same things happen next year it is a different story, as Frost himself will admit! https://t.co/PIqnaYaQZ0— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 8, 2021
Ready to put speculation in rearview
Frost will be back next year with a restructured contract.— Meg (@hotmesshusker) November 8, 2021
While I'm really going to miss reading everyone and their mom's opinion about what they think should happen, I'm glad the speculation is over and we can get back to tweeting at Trev to bring back blonde Herbie.#gbr
'Close' to getting over the hump with Frost
I’m all for this! As frustrating as this season’s been, this team’s stronger than last season, and Scott Frost is close to getting over the hump with this squad.— Josh Idachaba (@JoshIdachaba) November 8, 2021
These last two games (both winnable) are a great opportunity to get a statement win and build momentum for 2022. https://t.co/e3Mx8LHddf
Bringing out the GIFs for the occasion
Who is Nebraska going to get that can turn this program around if not Scott Frost? I agree with Nebraska giving him another shot at it. https://t.co/pCfEQP1Bna pic.twitter.com/Yulk5mmcGY— All Elite Sweet BAY BAY (@AllEliteSweet) November 8, 2021
All it takes is a little time
Scott Frost, the offensive genius, didn’t have enough time to diagnose his offensive shortcomings in the first four years, or develop a backup QB, or any tackles, or any guards. (Ever heard of Covid-19?)— Jones (@theKatataKid) November 8, 2021
So it’s fair to bring him back for another year. #GBR
Giving the alum the benefit of the doubt
Keeping Scott Frost has a lot of parallels to the decisions Georgetown hoops had as Ewing struggled early - there’s nowhere else to go, as an alum he has a lot of goodwill that will never extinguish. In GU’s case the faith worked but we stayed true to self and BE. Not NU case— Lorenzo Cortes (@Hoyatexas) November 8, 2021
The price tag on removing Frost is too high, some say
Scott Frost Jim Harbaugh— Jeff Bell (@4WhomJBellTolls) November 8, 2021
🤝
Saved by buyouts https://t.co/eauh7Fb5zu
Where have we heard this sentiment before?
Props to #Nebraska for making the right decision:— Embrik Eyles (@EmbrikEyles) November 8, 2021
23-16 loss at #3 OU
23-29 loss at #23 MSU in OT
32-29 loss vs #9 Michigan
30-23 loss at Minnesota
28-23 loss vs Purdue
26-17 loss vs OSU
Scott Frost and the Corn Huskers are so close, no reason to get rid of him! https://t.co/rdDLzZR0kE
Husker O-lineman on coaching shakeup
Damn— Teddy Prochazka (@TeddyProchazka) November 8, 2021
6 not 3
Nebraska football finally figured it out — you’re not the coaching destination you think. Keep a guy that loves the Huskers and has shown he can win as a coach. Just not easy to win quickly at Nebraska anymore. It’s a 6 year rebuild. Not a 3.— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 8, 2021
A not-so-official statement from ex-Husker
For immediate release pertaining to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. pic.twitter.com/3YcE5gldw0— Will Compton (@_willcompton) November 8, 2021