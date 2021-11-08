Steven M. Sipple: 3 takeaways from news that Frost will return in 2022

Right?

2. Remembering Moos' comments: When Nebraska announced Frost's contract extension in November of 2019 — he signed through December of 2026 — former Husker athletic director Bill Moos made some comments that remain germane to the current discussion.

“We’re in it for the long haul in building a program,” Moos said when the extension was announced before a loss to Wisconsin. “And it’s going to take several years. I’ve said that all along. Scott knows it. We’re all working very hard.”

NU is in the process of building a $155 million football facility set to open in 2023. Moos said the program may not fully get back on its feet until Year 4 or 5 of the Frost era.

It's hard to imagine Nebraska — 3-7 this season, including 1-6 in the Big Ten — being fully back on its feet in Year 5. I think many Husker fans knew they would have to be patient as Frost worked to build the program exactly the way he wants it.

The issue is clear: Fans expected more success as the program was being built. Frost is just 15-27. Fans wanted to see clearer signs of progress. You certainly see some signs. Again, that's where the debate begins. Has there been enough progress to warrant Frost coming back?