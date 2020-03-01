Sipple: Polar Bear express not as fast as usual, but Hutmacher's dominance still remarkable

It's certainly correct to say Nash Hutmacher's monster achievement Saturday night was incredibly predictable.

But isn't the predictable nature of the future Nebraska football player's success on the mat precisely what makes it so remarkable?

It feels remarkable that seemingly everyone with any knowledge of Hutmacher's wrestling prowess assumed he would pin his opponent and capture his fourth championship at the South Dakota state wrestling meet. The Chamberlain High School senior indeed became the first four-time heavyweight champion in state history. In fact, only six other wrestlers have successfully defended their 285-pound title even once.

Then there's Hutmacher's mind-numbing streak of pins, which he pushed to 73. In fact, when he pinned Gus Miller of Brookings in 89 seconds Saturday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, he tied former South Dakota State lineman Matt Clark for the nation's second-longest all-time pin streak. The record is 101.

"To have it all finally be done, it almost doesn't even seem real," Hutmacher, who won 166 consecutive matches overall, told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader. "I'm really going to miss the people. Wrestling fans are the greatest fans, if you ask me. The wrestlers are the greatest people. It's just so incredible."