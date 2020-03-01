Sipple: Polar Bear express not as fast as usual, but Hutmacher's dominance still remarkable

It's certainly correct to say Nash Hutmacher's monster achievement Saturday night was incredibly predictable.
But isn't the predictable nature of the future Nebraska football player's success on the mat precisely what makes it so remarkable?
It feels remarkable that seemingly everyone with any knowledge of Hutmacher's wrestling prowess assumed he would pin his opponent and capture his fourth championship at the South Dakota state wrestling meet. The Chamberlain High School senior indeed became the first four-time heavyweight champion in state history. In fact, only six other wrestlers have successfully defended their 285-pound title even once.
Then there's Hutmacher's mind-numbing streak of pins, which he pushed to 73. In fact, when he pinned Gus Miller of Brookings in 89 seconds Saturday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, he tied former South Dakota State lineman Matt Clark for the nation's second-longest all-time pin streak. The record is 101.
"To have it all finally be done, it almost doesn't even seem real," Hutmacher, who won 166 consecutive matches overall, told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader. "I'm really going to miss the people. Wrestling fans are the greatest fans, if you ask me. The wrestlers are the greatest people. It's just so incredible."
South Dakota high school wrestling fans had voted his bout against Miller as the featured match in the Class A finals. The vote seemed fitting as the final match of the year would mark an end to Hutmacher's historically successful career. It seemed a proper send-off. But some folks weren't wild about making Hutmacher-Miller the featured match because, well, they knew what was going to happen, even though Miller was the Class A 220-pound champion last year.
Still, we all knew what was coming. After all, Hutmacher -- who in December signed with the Nebraska football team -- won last year's state crown by pinning his final opponent in nine seconds. The fact he needed 89 seconds against Miller was mildly surprising. But folks perhaps should think twice before they take for granted such a stunning level of dominance. The fact Hutmacher expects to pin every foe speaks to a hunger and work ethic that is only to be admired -- and not diminished in any way.
Keep in mind, he needed a total of only 71 seconds to pin his first three opponents at this year's state meet.
In coming weeks, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound Hutmacher -- nicknamed "Polar Bear" since he was in the eighth grade -- will turn his attention to his Nebraska football career. The three-star recruit verbally pledged to Scott Frost's program June 29, and Husker coaches hope his obvious strength, discipline, toughness, leverage and balance on the mat translate into success on the gridiron.
He picked Nebraska over finalists Wisconsin and Oregon, pointing to his comfort level with folks in the NU program, most notably Frost.
"I love the Nebraska coaches' mentality and attitude toward everything," Hutmacher said at the time. "They're really good guys and they have a winning attitude, obviously. It's where I want to be."
Hutmacher has a winning attitude, obviously. Although he definitely won't dominate in college football the way he did as a high school wrestler, the qualities that went into his dominance on the mat will serve him well in most any competitive endeavor his chooses.
This much is certain: Such dominance shouldn't be diminished -- only celebrated.