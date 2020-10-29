Sipple blog: B1G denying NU chance to play makes little sense. So how about an explanation?

Nebraska took some initiative in finding an opponent and preparing to play a game in a safe environment. Why is that a problem? Why is that being criticized?

Think how thrilled Husker football players were Wednesday when head coach Scott Frost informed them there was potential for a Saturday game after all.

Then, of course, the Big Ten said no-go, without explanation. The Big Ten always pushes the notion that it has the welfare of the student-athletes in mind above all. I don't buy it. If that were the case, the conference at the very least would provide a reason for why it won't allow Nebraska to play UTC when there would be seemingly no harm whatsoever in doing so.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day shared in Nebraska’s frustrations. And, yes, there are frustrations, even though NU's official joint statement from Green and athletic director Bill Moos showed an admirable level of diplomacy. It's noteworthy, though, that Frost wasn't part of the statement.

“I thought they should have had the opportunity to (add an opponent)," Day told reporters. "There’s a team in Lincoln who wanted an opportunity to play, and they aren’t playing this week … When you’re the head coach and you have to look at your players and say, we aren’t playing, even though they did everything right, that’s hard to swallow.”