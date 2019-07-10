{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 3.10

Nebraska's Isaiah Roby (14) drives to the hoop against Iowa's Ryan Kriener on March 10 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star file photo

Former Husker Isaiah Roby scored nine points on 4-for-4 shooting from the field as the Dallas Mavericks defeated Croatia 79-71 in an NBA Summer League game Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Roby sank a three-pointer in his 25 minutes of play, and added six rebounds and an assist. It was Roby's second game of the week; he scored six points in the Mavericks' loss to Sacramento on Monday.

The Mavericks selected Roby, a forward, with the 45th pick in the NBA Draft after he played three seasons with Nebraska, where he averaged 11.8 points per game last season.

