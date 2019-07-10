Former Husker Isaiah Roby scored nine points on 4-for-4 shooting from the field as the Dallas Mavericks defeated Croatia 79-71 in an NBA Summer League game Wednesday in Las Vegas.
Roby sank a three-pointer in his 25 minutes of play, and added six rebounds and an assist. It was Roby's second game of the week; he scored six points in the Mavericks' loss to Sacramento on Monday.
The Mavericks selected Roby, a forward, with the 45th pick in the NBA Draft after he played three seasons with Nebraska, where he averaged 11.8 points per game last season.