Red Carpet Experience to be long-term staple of Husker events

The Red Carpet Experience, which started as a week-to-week program last fall, will continue to be a staple of Nebraska gamedays moving forward.

Nebraska Athletics on Tuesday announced a "long-term commitment" to the program, which connects underserved Husker fans with tickets to Nebraska sporting events.

The program's future was secured largely by the Fred and Sally Bekins Foundation, and also continued support from Husker donors.

“The Fred and Sally Bekins Foundation is very excited to support the Red Carpet Experience program,” said a member of the Bekins Foundation board. “Nebraska athletes provide great role models for our youth and experiencing a gameday in Lincoln is something everyone should have access to enjoy."

More information on how to get involved with the Red Carpet Experience can be found at huskers.com/redcarpet.