WR Hardy II feels 'really comfortable' with committing to Nebraska after long, quiet recruitment

Shawn Hardy II can do a little bit of everything.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder is a talented wide receiver, coveted by teams all over the country as a Class of 2021 prospect. In addition to that, he's been the soccer team's leading scorer as a freshman and a sophomore before the coronavirus put a halt to that season this spring, according to his football coach at Georgia's Camden County High School, Bob Sphire.

He can also punt and kick, he's going to play some situational cornerback this coming fall and he's a dynamic return man.

Most recently, he became the eighth verbal commitment in Nebraska's current recruiting class after he pledged to Scott Frost's program on Friday afternoon.

"Shawn's a really good athlete," Sphire said. "Arguably the best athlete in our program, and we feel like we have some really good athletes. Explosive playmaker and probably tracks the deep ball as well as anyone I've had."

As a junior, Hardy was named to first-team Georgia Class 1-7A at receiver after, according to MaxPreps, he hauled in 44 passes for 782 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's considered a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals, but he last spring tweeted that he had offers from schools such as Ohio State, LSU, Auburn and many others.