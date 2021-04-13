With the recruiting dead period expected to end, get to know the six Husker targets planning to visit Lincoln on June 4

"I talk to coach (Frost) and (secondary coach Travis Fisher) a lot, we have a great relationship and I really like them," Monds said. "I feel like they can push my game to the next level."

Davillier, listed at 6-4 and 275 pounds, picked up an offer from Nebraska in late January and hails from an area that the Huskers don’t always find themselves recruiting. Conversely, the Huskers would love Marshall (6-5, 270) to be the player that pops a perplexing lid on the Kansas City region over the past several cycles.

Monds also has an official visit lined up to Indiana and has offers from several Big Ten schools along with Miami and Mississippi State. Marshall has an official set for Oklahoma State in mid-June and has offers from IU and Oregon among many others. Davillier hasn’t announced any other visits so far, but in-state Arkansas is a natural candidate in his recruitment.

Then there is Meyers, who pairs with Kanak to make a rare 1-2 punch of Power Five recruits from small-town Hays. The pair will visit Lincoln together in early June and plan to go see Washington State together later in the month.