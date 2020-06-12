Wisconsin 2021 OL Mbow found a love for football, now he's trying to find the right football school

In three months since then, it’s been all phone calls, text messages and virtual visits for Mbow, even as his list of suitors continues to lengthen. In the past three weeks, for example, he’s added scholarship offers from Indiana, Virginia and Arizona to a list that already featured more than a dozen schools.

That can make the current restrictions — official visits are out of the question, as is any in-person recruiting, through July at least — all the more difficult to wrestle with.

If you’re on Twitter and follow recruiting, you’ve likely seen the extensive communication between several members of NU’s 2021 recruiting class and Mbow. First, it was a fishing competition, then a dunk contest. Highly competitive, all of them, and Mbow figures he held up pretty well in both. There is more to it than that, though. It’s a way to get to know each other without actually being able to meet in person.

“It makes me feel a lot better because when I go through stuff I’m looking at for a school, it’s not all about the facilities and whatnot,” he said. “The facilities and the most winningest program, we don’t have that (at Wauwatosa East). My school doesn’t have the most wins or the best facilities. So I just look at the relationships with the players and coaches. Especially with everything that’s been going on.”