Will the Power Five come calling for 2021 Norris TE James Carnie?

OMAHA — For obvious reasons, James Carnie hasn’t been able to get out and show the progress he’s made in recent months.

The 6-foot-5 Class of 2021 tight end from Norris had a busy summer of camps lined up, but instead the coronavirus pandemic limited him to a six-day-a-week gym regimen near his Hickman home and a diet that included a 3,600-calorie, post-dinner protein shake.

The results, though, have been dramatic. Carnie said Saturday that he weighed 193 pounds after his junior season back in November. He checked in at the Warren Academy Top Prospect Showcase on Saturday morning at 222.

The last 40-yard dash time he ran came in January and he clocked in at 5.1 seconds. In recent months, he’s been working with Lincoln-based speed trainer Christopher Slatt. On Saturday, he said he ran 4.6 flat at the Omaha Sports Complex.

Combine that with his fluid movements and plenty of room still on his frame to add weight, and the question certainly seems to be trending toward when Power Five schools will come calling for him rather than if.

Carnie verbally committed to Miami (Ohio) back in mid-May, but that won’t keep the big schools from recruiting him if they decide to offer him a scholarship.