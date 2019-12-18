What's next? A look at how many spots NU has remaining and an early 2021 glance

The race is over for now. Nebraska signed 22 players on Wednesday thanks to a strong early-cycle foundation of players and a furious finishing flurry over the past eight days.
So, now what?
The Huskers have three spots remaining for the 2020 cycle, which includes recruits and scholarship transfers between now and the beginning of the season. One of them, in all likelihood, is earmarked for four-star wide receiver Zavier Betts out of Bellevue West, who is expected to sign in the next signing period assuming he continues to make progress academically.
Functionally, then, two spots remain.
There are only a handful of players NU has recruited that will get through the early period unsigned. One of them is three-star defensive lineman Tanoa Togiai (Rigby, Idaho). Given he plays a position of need, he’s an impressive 6-foot-7 and 295 pounds and the Huskers hosted him on an official visit knowing he planned to sign in February, they may continue to push for his commitment over the next seven weeks.
Perhaps another player pops onto the radar screen. Any potential February add will be weighed against the flexibility to explore the transfer market.
For the most part, though, the January contact period will be about turning attention to the 2021 recruiting class. NU has three players committed already — defensive lineman RJ Sorensen (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) and offensive linemen Teddy Prochazka (Elkhorn South) and Henry Lutovsky (Mt. Pleasant, Iowa).
The Huskers won’t have to look far for talent, as they have three other scholarship offers out in Omaha — defensive back Avante Dickerson (Westside), tight end A.J. Rollins (Creighton Prep) and athlete Keagan Johnson (Bellevue West) — and another just across the Missouri River in tight end Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs Lewis Central).
NU has 20 official visits remaining for the cycle, which runs through the end of the summer. A couple of those may be used in January and a couple saved for potential transfers, but most will be used for spring and summer official visits for 2021 prospects.
