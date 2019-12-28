What if Nebraska's 2021 QB is right down the road? Meet Kearney Catholic's Heinrich Haarberg

“They said I fit their offense perfectly.”

Haarberg only started playing quarterback two years ago, when he replaced Husker walk-on Matt Masker at Kearney Catholic. At 6-foot-5, though, the son of a former NU running back and an Oklahoma State track and field athlete took to the position well as a sophomore starter in 2018.

“Coach Verduzco told me that he saw my sophomore year film and they were going to keep an eye on me,” Haarberg said. “He told me they saw the athleticism, but I just kind of looked like a baby doe out there, just running around and having fun.

“That was a good summary of my sophomore year.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before his junior season, Haarberg, who spent much of his childhood living in Nashville, Tennessee, took a camp tour around the South. He ran in the 4.6-second range in the 40-yard dash at an Iowa State camp and said he threw in camps next to four- and five-star quarterback prospects from the South. Although he understood the differences, he saw the similarities, too.