What does a dream finish to Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class look like?

The ideal finish would look something like this: Land a pair of four-star prospects from out west in linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli (Mililani, Hawaii) and defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea (Las Vegas), and flip one much closer to home in defensive back Avante Dickerson (Omaha Westside).

Ho’ohuli, a 6-foot-3, 220-pounder, always planned to sign in February and Nebraska has seemed to be in good shape in his recruitment for some time. He is a consensus four-star prospect considered to be the No. 184 player overall in the nation by both Rivals and 247Sports.

Savea (6-4, 270) said months ago that he had shut down his recruitment, but it was never clear that he was going to sign during the early period. The fact that he did not sign early would indicate that at least two teams are still fighting for his signature between his final three of Nebraska, UCLA and USC. He is a versatile defensive line prospect who could project as either an end or an interior player. He is considered a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star by 247Sports.

Dickerson is the most familiar to Nebraska fans and probably the wild card of the bunch. He verbally committed to division rival Minnesota back in April but did not sign a national letter of intent last week, which means his recruitment is technically still open. Can Nebraska make a run at him?