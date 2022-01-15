'We have free agency in college football': Huskers ride on the QB carousel part of sport's new reality

When Nebraska traveled to Oklahoma to play Sept. 18, much of the ballyhoo around the game centered on the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century and the rekindling of one of the fieriest rivalries in college football history.
The Huskers and Sooners also happened to provide a matchup between two of the more interesting and divisive quarterbacks in the country. Adrian Martinez, the longtime Nebraska starter, threw for 289 yards and rushed for 34 plus a touchdown, while preseason Heisman Trophy hopeful Spencer Rattler managed 214 yards on 34 attempts and ran for 35 and a score.
Down in Austin, Texas, on the same day, Casey Thompson made his first career start for Texas and guided the Longhorns to an easy, 58-0 victory over Rice. On the East Coast, Chubba Purdy was not one of the two quarterbacks who played for Florida State in a loss to Wake Forest. Out west, Jaxson Dart replaced an injured Kedon Slovis early in USC’s 45-14 win over Washington State and threw four touchdown passes. In the Bayou, LSU’s Myles Brennan was recovering from a broken arm as the Tigers dispatched Central Michigan. The day before, Dillon Gabriel threw for three touchdowns but Central Florida lost a track meet to Louisville.
What do all those games have to do with the Huskers? Well, the quarterbacks involved in every one of those games entered the transfer portal since Sept. 17 and have impacted Nebraska, Oklahoma or both. This is one pocket of the great 2021-22 quarterback carousel that has taken over college football in recent months.
If this version of the home-and-home between Nebraska and Oklahoma had taken place in 1971 — or, heck, maybe 2011 — it’s possible Martinez and Rattler, both of whom had remaining eligibility and neither of whom showed himself to be a no-doubt top NFL Draft pick, would have faced each other again in Round 2.
Instead, Martinez is at Kansas State and Rattler is at South Carolina. Nebraska recruited Brennan and Slovis but eventually happily landed on Thompson as their veteran signal-caller for 2022. Oklahoma, meanwhile, benched Rattler for freshman Caleb Williams as the season went along this fall, only to see Rattler transfer, head coach Lincoln Riley bolt for USC and then Williams transfer, too.
The same day Williams hit the portal, the new OU coaching staff flipped Gabriel from UCLA, where he had just committed and was slated to begin classes.
From USC, Slovis picked Pittsburgh over Nebraska and others, leaving Dart as the heir apparent to the job until Williams went in the portal. Williams, as of Saturday afternoon, hasn’t even announced his commitment yet, but his relationship with Riley was likely among the factors that led to Dart entering the transfer portal last week.
Now the tug-of-war between Nebraska and the Sooners is for Purdy, a young quarterback who likely knows he’s not going to walk right into a starting job. He visited Oklahoma with his family in the middle of the week, is in Lincoln this weekend and could be in class at either school as a second transfer quarterback by Tuesday. The Sooners are also in pursuit of Dart, who might ultimately just end up swapping places with Williams.
Got all of that?
“It’s really uncomfortable, I’m just going to be honest. It’s hard. But we have free agency in college football,” Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts told the Journal Star this week. “We can use words that are uncomfortable for us that have never been associated with college athletics before. It’s always been a professional thing.”
Alberts was discussing the rate of change in college athletics on multiple fronts, including since the transfer portal first came online in October 2018 and the one-time free transfer rule went into force in April. Then, on July 1, college athletes for the first time could make money off of their own name, image and likeness.
All of that has led to the number of transfers in college football exploding. According to Rivals’ transfer portal tracker, as of early last week, 1,075 scholarship players from the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams have entered the portal since Aug. 1. That’s an average of 8.3 per roster. Nebraska is actually below that average number with seven since Aug. 1. The school had 17, by the Journal Star’s count, in calendar 2021.
"With all of the NIL stuff, it's just added more fuel to the fire," former Notre Dame recruiting director and Auburn native Aaryn Kearney told the Journal Star recently. "We're really in the first offseason cycle of that impacting guys in a different way. I think everybody's eyes are just wide open right now. All of the players on current rosters, all of the recruits, nobody's closing the door to anything, and I think that's why you're seeing so much movement."
Quarterback recruiting and transfers have always been a bit of a different animal because of the simple reality that it is the highest-profile position and that only one plays at a time. Still, the rate at which quarterbacks have changed schools this season has been dizzying.
The 247Sports transfer portal database includes more than 90 quarterbacks who have submitted their names into the portal since Aug. 1. A couple, such as Brennan and Fresno State’s Jake Haener, ended up returning to their original schools. Most, though, are moving from one place to the next.
"It's probably a lot of the same things that go into when they're getting recruited in high school," said Kearney, who recently left Notre Dame for a job with the recruiting company Zcruit, an evaluation platform schools can use to get information on high school players and also transfers, "A lot can change after they go to a school somewhere. Maybe they feel like they're a better fit in an offense somewhere else or a team had a really good year and so they're more appealing. Some of those things that leak over into why a kid chooses a school initially might be the same reason a guy is looking even if he's starting at a school somewhere."
Kearney, who worked at NU from 2009-14 before starting at Notre Dame, said if you want a high-profile transfer quarterback, you'd better have your homework done quickly.
"I think a lot of the work's done before they even get into the portal, to be honest," he said. "Whether it's the high school coach or whoever reaching out to places and letting them know they're thinking of making a move. You can't officially have contact with them until they put their name in, but most of the time, if he's a really good player, most of the time, a lot of stuff is done by then."
Quarterback transfers themselves are nothing new. The Huskers had four scholarship players transfer in the time Martinez was on campus — Patrick O'Brien, Tristan Gebbia, Noah Vedral and Luke McCaffrey — alone.
The volume has only increased in the year since McCaffrey left town for Louisville and then subsequently transferred again to Rice.
Frost, for example, told his young, returning quarterback pair of Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg, that they were going to try to add via the transfer portal and said they took the news well. When Thompson and his dad visited campus shortly before committing, an NCAA recruiting dead period was in place. That meant they couldn't spend time in person with the coaching staff, but they could meet face-to-face with local businesses about what his NIL opportunities might look like.
Strange times, indeed.
"It’s just different," Alberts said. "It doesn’t mean that it’s not OK, but everything that we’ve all known for so long, that formed the foundation of what collegiate athletics was all about, the collegiate model, is done. It just is.
"So you find yourself participating in conversations that you couldn’t have even thought of 10 years ago."
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.