Two nights, two future walk-ons for the Nebraska football program this week.
Waverly standout Mason Nieman announced his verbal commitment to the Huskers on Twitter on Tuesday evening, the latest in a mini-run of in-state players to pledge to the program.
Nieman just earned a walk-on offer from the Huskers on Monday after attending Saturday's loss to Ohio State on an unofficial visit, and he wasted no time deciding to play his college ball in Lincoln.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Nieman is a two-way standout at Waverly High. According to MaxPreps, he has 688 rushing yards (7.7 per attempt) and three rushing touchdowns so far on the season. In the past, he has played defense, too.
Nieman chose Nebraska over offers from places like Division II Minnesota State Mankato, Minnesota State Moorhead and Wayne State.
He is the second walk-on to act quickly on an offer this week, joining Nate Boerkircher of Aurora, who received an offer on Saturday at the game and pulled the trigger Monday evening.
Nieman is the fourth known walk-on for Nebraska in the 2020 class, joining Boerkircher, Norris' Ashton Hausmann and Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Xavier Trevino.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Ashton Hausmann
|RB/S
|Norris
|Xavier Trevino
|OL
|Lincoln (Southeast)
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE/OLB
|Aurora
|Mason Nieman
|ATH
|Waverly