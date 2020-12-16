Watch now: With his signature on paper, Teddy Prochazka details the 'fast' life of a new signee

OMAHA — The 15 months since Teddy Prochazka committed to play college football for Nebraska at times moved slowly as he waited to join the Huskers.
Now, though, things are moving quickly. Prochazka, a top-75 national recruit from Elkhorn South, signed his national letter of intent at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Just a few minutes later, the 6-foot-9, 280-pound offensive linemen got a video call from Nebraska assistant coach Greg Austin.
“He was just letting me know what’s going to happen now,” Prochazka said. “They send me the playbook tonight, and weightlifting schedule tonight. It’s going to move fast.”
Prochazka is graduating from high school early to start his college career. His final high school exam is Friday. He moves to Lincoln on Jan. 21, and starts college on Jan. 25.
Prochazka and Austin only spoke for a few moments. Prochazka needed to take a few more photos with some of his high school teammates.
But as he said goodbye, Prochazka told Austin, “I can’t wait to get down there.”
“Oh, dude, it’s something that when I knew early enrolling was an option, it was something I wanted to do right away,” Prochazka said. “Just to get there in their weight program and start learning the playbook. There are just so many advantages of going early, and I just can’t pass up on that opportunity.”
Prochazka wants to get to Lincoln and “start getting big.”
“I’m big now, but they’re going to put some nice muscle weight on me and make me be able to play football at the college level at a pretty heavy weight, and I can’t wait for it,” said Prochazka, a mountain of a man but a friendly sort who greeted all of the high school coaches who attended the signing day ceremony.
Nebraska was his first college offer, during his sophomore football season.
The Husker coaches sometimes take extra care when deciding when the time is right to offer a scholarship to a player from the state — that can be a big decision for both the player and NU coaches — but they didn’t hesitate with Prochazka.
“The day that they offered me, (coach Scott Frost) and Coach Austin both told me that they want to get the best of the best in state, and that I was going to be one of those guys,” Prochazka said. “At the start I was kind of like, ‘Hey, I’m a sophomore, I don’t know if you guys are crazy or what, but I’m going to take it.’ After that I just wanted to prove that I was one of the best of the best for these guys.”
Numerous other Big Ten programs made the trip to Omaha to recruit Prochazka. Some schools say they won’t offer a player until the player comes to a summer camp or visits the campus, or they see more game tape. But most schools offered Prochazka on the spot.
He’s the second-highest rated recruit in Nebraska’s class, behind Thomas Fidone.
When Prochazka committed to the Huskers in September 2019, he was the first one on board for Nebraska’s recruiting class. Then he got to watch the rest of the class come together, including four more in-state scholarship signees.
“When I was the first one to commit it kind of set the tone for that class that we’re going to get in-state guys, and that was kind of the focus for this class, is we want to get some of the best in the state to come to Nebraska,” Prochazka said.
Prochazka is the No. 1 recruit in Nebraska in the senior class, according to Rivals.com. The Huskers got three of the top five (also James Carnie and Koby Bretz).
Cornerback Avante Dickerson from Omaha Westside is committed to Minnesota, but didn’t sign on Wednesday and will take more time to make his decision. The No. 3 recruit in the state, Keagan Johnson of Bellevue West, is going to Iowa.
