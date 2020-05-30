Wanting to avoid the 'what-if,' Lincoln Christian grad Bubak will transfer to NU as a walk-on

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Lincoln native is coming home to play his final year of college football at Nebraska.

Jared Bubak, a Lincoln Christian graduate and former Arizona State tight end, announced Saturday on Twitter that he's going to grad transfer to Nebraska for his final season.

"I just didn't want to be living with that what-if," Bubak, who at one point was verbally committed to NU in high school before flipping to Arizona State. "What if I had gone to Nebraska? So I always knew for my last year I wanted to come back home and see what happens."

Bubak has been in Lincoln the past couple of months during the coronavirus pandemic, which has largely shut down college athletics, and he said he got in touch with Nebraska coaches about a month ago.

"I literally just sent a (direct message) to one of the coaches and said I wanted to walk on," said Bubak, who didn't expect a scholarship and just was hoping for a spot.

NU worked with him in recent weeks to get the paperwork done and now he's reporting on Monday, the first day campus is open for voluntary workouts.