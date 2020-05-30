Wanting to avoid the 'what-if,' Lincoln Christian grad Bubak will transfer to NU as a walk-on

A Lincoln native is coming home to play his final year of college football at Nebraska.
Jared Bubak, a Lincoln Christian graduate and former Arizona State tight end, announced Saturday on Twitter that he's going to grad transfer to Nebraska for his final season.
"I just didn't want to be living with that what-if," Bubak, who at one point was verbally committed to NU in high school before flipping to Arizona State. "What if I had gone to Nebraska? So I always knew for my last year I wanted to come back home and see what happens."
🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/GyZ6ZWlquX— Jared Bubak (@JBooby_81) May 30, 2020
Bubak has been in Lincoln the past couple of months during the coronavirus pandemic, which has largely shut down college athletics, and he said he got in touch with Nebraska coaches about a month ago.
"I literally just sent a (direct message) to one of the coaches and said I wanted to walk on," said Bubak, who didn't expect a scholarship and just was hoping for a spot.
NU worked with him in recent weeks to get the paperwork done and now he's reporting on Monday, the first day campus is open for voluntary workouts.
"It was kind of stressful, transferring is kind of a crazy thing," said Bubak, who already has his undergraduate and master's degrees from ASU. "My family is here, my friends are here. It does kind of feel like a long time coming."
Three-star wide receiver Shawn Hardy II became the Huskers' eighth verbal commitment on Friday.
Bubak was a second-team Super-State pick as a senior in high school by the Journal Star in 2015 after a standout season as Lincoln Christian's quarterback. He played in 17 career games for ASU over the past two seasons, mostly on special teams.
"It was a great experience," Bubak said of his time in Tempe. "I had a chance to be coached by Herm Edwards, he's a great guy. He's just exactly like the personality you see on ESPN. He's a great dude. … Obviously the football didn't really work out the way I wanted it to, but I'm just excited to be back home."
Bubak is the third known graduate transfer walk-on the Huskers have added this summer, joining South Dakota wide receiver Levi Falck and LSU kicker Connor Culp.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!